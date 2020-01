(Last Updated On: January 14, 2020)

In the recent ranking of T20 cricket players by the ICC, some Afghan Cricket players earned decent ranks.

In the ICC T20 ranking, Rashid Arman and Mujeeb Zadran, two of Afghan National Cricket Team players, secured first and second positions.

On the other hand, in the all-rounder ranking T20, Muhammad Nabi Isa Kheil tops the list keeping the previous record.

Also, Hazratullah Zazai, another Afghan National Cricket Team player, ranked eighth in the bowling field.