Afghan MUDL Acting Minister Barred from Traveling

Mohammad Jawad Paikar, the Acting Minister of Urban Development and Land has been banned from leaving the country.

President Ghani ordered the Attorney General’s Office to investigate “corruption” and “illegal recruitment” allegations against the acting minister.

Ghani’s order indicates that Jawad Paikar has made recruitments beyond his authority. Also, Paikar has to answer to the Attorney General’s Office regarding the real estate he has purchased in Turkey.

The Ministry’s officials yet to make a comment in this regard.