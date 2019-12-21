Afghan Muay Thai Athletes Win Four Medals From Asian Championships

The Afghan National Muay Thai Team won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals from the Asian Championships.

Shukria Bahmani won the gold medal in the 60 kg category while Arezo Hussain Zada won the silver medal in the 48 kg category.

Winners of the bronze medals are Shabnam Hussain Zada in the 48 kg category and Shir Hussain Azimi in the 60 kg category.

The International Federation of Muaythai Associations held the 2019 Asian Championships in Abu Dhabi of United Arabs of Emirates. Abu Dhabi hosted 300 athletes from 36 countries. Seven athletes, one coach, and two referees represented Afghanistan in this championship.

 

