Afghan mother gives birth moments after landing in Germany

The US Air Force on Sunday confirmed an Afghan mother on board an evacuation flight give birth just minutes after landing in Germany on Saturday.

US Air Mobility Command said in a series of tweets that “medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group helped an Afghan mother and family off a U.S. Air Force C-17 moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21.”

During a flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the mother went into labor and began having complications, the command said.

“The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.

“Upon landing, Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft.

“The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition.”