Sport
Afghan MMA star selling prized medals to help Barchi and Logar victims
Afghanistan’s world-class MMA fighter Hussain Bakhsh Safari is selling two of his prized gold medals to raise money for the victims of Saturday’s deadly school bombing in Kabul city and the victims of last month’s guest house bombing in Logar province.
Safari said on Wednesday he is auctioning his medals in Dubai to raise money for the treatment of victims in the two attacks.
The Afghan MMA fighter has been ranked the best in the world by the Ju-Jitsu International Federation in the field of full contact jujitsu for two years in a row.
“I call on national and international businessmen to come and buy these medals so that I can serve my compatriots through the Safari Foundation so that they can be encouraged again and return to their lessons,” Safari said.
He also said that now is not the time for him to showcase his medals.
Saturday’s bombing left 87 people – mostly teenage girls – dead and over 150 wounded after a car bomb, followed by two IEDs, were detonated outside a high school in the Shia community of Dasht-e-Barchi.
The attack sparked an outcry around the world and has caused serious concern among the Hazara minority community in Afghanistan.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the Taliban was quick to deny any responsibility.
The Logar bombing happened almost two weeks ago and targeted a guesthouse where many high school students were staying.
At least 30 people were killed in this attack, local officials said, while the ministry of interior’s spokesman Tariq Arian said as many as 90 people were wounded.
No group claimed responsibility for this attack either.
Sport
Japan’s anti-Olympics campaign gains traction as pandemic simmers
More than 230,000 people have signed a Japanese petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled in the two days since it was launched online, as public concerns mount over holding the showpiece event during a pandemic, Reuters reported.
With 11 weeks to go before the start of the Games, already postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus, questions remain over how Tokyo can host the global gathering while keeping volunteers, athletes, officials and the Japanese public safe from COVID-19.
Organised by Kenji Utsunomiya, a lawyer who has run several times for Tokyo governor, the “Stop Tokyo Olympics” petition has gathered more than 230,000 signatures.
“Japanese people tend to not voice our opinions but there are many people now speaking up. Together with voices from overseas, I hope the Olympics will be cancelled for now,” he told Reuters.
Games organisers and the Japanese government have repeatedly said the event needs to go ahead, in part as a symbol of the world’s triumph over the pandemic, and detailed COVID-19 protocols have been unveiled for participants.
But with a fourth wave heaping pressure on Japan’s medical system amid a sluggish vaccination rate, Utsunomiya said he had received a call from an exhausted hospital worker on Friday morning, thanking him for pushing back against the Games, Reuters reported.
Opinion polls have found a majority of the Japanese public is opposed to the Games, which are due to open on July 23 and many in Tokyo were on Friday sceptical about whether they should go ahead, and wary about foreign visitors.
“It’s absurd that we are holding the Olympics under the COVID pandemic,” Katsumi Abiko, the 79-year-old owner of a kimono shop, told Reuters.
“If we make the decision now to cancel it, Japan will be praised for making the right decision and be remembered by history.”
The government has extended a state of emergency in the capital and three other areas until the end of May.
Several other Tokyo residents shared Abiko’s concerns, including 84-year-old Yoshihiro Nagao, though he believes that, on balance, the Olympics should go ahead.
“It’s safer not to do it, but since we’ve come this far, we all want to work hand in hand and succeed,” he said.
In that spirit of cooperation, Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Thursday they had agreed to donate their vaccine to inoculate participants.
Latest News
Australian cricketers flee India for Maldives after IPL abandoned
Australian cricketers playing in this year’s IPL fled COVID-ravaged India for the Maldives Thursday, but New Zealand’s top stars are stuck in Delhi until May 11, the earliest they can secure exemptions to enter England where they are due to play a Test series.
AFP reports that cricket authorities have been rushing to evacuate players and support staff after the Indian Premier League was abandoned this week.
India reported 3,980 deaths and more than 412,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.
While most overseas-based players headed home, the Australians, including Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins, are unable to do so after Canberra closed its borders and threatened anyone entering from India with jail time.
They must wait until at least May 15, when the travel ban will be reviewed.
In the meantime, the 37 players, coaches, officials and TV commentators left for the Maldives, reportedly on a charter flight arranged and paid for by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
“Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association can confirm Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.
“The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia.”
They are likely to be chartered back to Australia once the ban has been lifted, again with the help of the BCCI.
But Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey was not among the travelling party, forced to remain in isolation after testing positive to the virus.
Cricket Australia said he was “experiencing mild symptoms” and would remain in the care of the Super Kings until it was safe for him to return to Australia.
Sport
IPL 2021 put on hold after several players test positive for COVID-19
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been postponed, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday after several players tested positive for COVID-19.
“The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect,” BCCI said in a statement.
“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind,” the statement read.
Two Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a CSK travel team support staff member are among those who have tested positive for the virus, NDTV reported.
As per IPL protocol, CSK squad was put in isolation.
“These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times,” the BCCI statement added.
“The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.
“The BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times.”
A total of 29 out of the scheduled 56 league games were played this season – the last match played was between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 2.
The match on Monday between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore was postponed after COVID-19 cases were reported among the KKR team members.
Barchi residents look back on maternity ward attack, appeal to MSF to return
Afghan MMA star selling prized medals to help Barchi and Logar victims
Taliban capture key district near Afghan capital
104 cargo loads of US military equipment flown out of Afghanistan
چین په افغانستان کې ټولګډونه او منځلاری اسلامي حکومت غواړي
U.S. imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for ‘malign’ actions
Russia ask 10 US diplomats to leave in retaliation against Washington
Iran nuclear chief says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site
Chad President Idriss Deby killed in battle
Putin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia’s ‘red lines’
Pas Az Khabar: Interview with Ziaulhaq Amarkhail, Governor of Nangarhar
Zerbena: Launch of agricultural loan to help farmers discussed
Zerbena: Trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan via Afghanistan
Sola: The Afghan peace process discussed
Morning News Show: UN role in Afghan peace process discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Over 200 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan forces abandon a base, three outposts in Laghman
-
Latest News4 days ago
US ready to lift many sanctions but Iran says it wants more
-
Latest News4 days ago
US sends more warplanes to protect troop withdrawal
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban leader says in Eid message there ‘will be an Islamic Emirate’
-
COVID-194 days ago
India records another record number of COVID cases
-
Latest News3 days ago
Deadly bombing near Kabul girls school sparks international outcry
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran blames Daesh for deadly school bombing in Kabul