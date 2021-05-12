Afghan MMA star selling prized medals to help Barchi and Logar victims

(Last Updated On: May 12, 2021)

Afghanistan’s world-class MMA fighter Hussain Bakhsh Safari is selling two of his prized gold medals to raise money for the victims of Saturday’s deadly school bombing in Kabul city and the victims of last month’s guest house bombing in Logar province.

Safari said on Wednesday he is auctioning his medals in Dubai to raise money for the treatment of victims in the two attacks.

The Afghan MMA fighter has been ranked the best in the world by the Ju-Jitsu International Federation in the field of full contact jujitsu for two years in a row.

“I call on national and international businessmen to come and buy these medals so that I can serve my compatriots through the Safari Foundation so that they can be encouraged again and return to their lessons,” Safari said.

He also said that now is not the time for him to showcase his medals.

Saturday’s bombing left 87 people – mostly teenage girls – dead and over 150 wounded after a car bomb, followed by two IEDs, were detonated outside a high school in the Shia community of Dasht-e-Barchi.

The attack sparked an outcry around the world and has caused serious concern among the Hazara minority community in Afghanistan.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the Taliban was quick to deny any responsibility.

The Logar bombing happened almost two weeks ago and targeted a guesthouse where many high school students were staying.

At least 30 people were killed in this attack, local officials said, while the ministry of interior’s spokesman Tariq Arian said as many as 90 people were wounded.

No group claimed responsibility for this attack either.