Afghan MMA fighter stabbed to death in Kabul

(Last Updated On: December 4, 2020)

Nader Mohmand, an Afghan MMA fighter, was stabbed to death by unknown men on Thursday.

He was killed at his home at around 3:30 pm Thursday in the Shah Shahid area in PD^8 of Kabul city, his father confirmed.

Mohammad Ajan Mohmand has urged the police to probe the incident thoroughly.

Mohmand’s neighbors arrived at his flat after a struggle ensued, but they found his body covered in blood.

The motives behind the attack are yet to be determined.

The Interior Ministry, however, stated the murder could be a revenge attack, but police are investigating the incident.

Mohmand on Friday laid to rest at a graveyard in Kabul.