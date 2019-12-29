Afghan MMA Fighter Defeats Russian Opponent

(Last Updated On: December 29, 2019)

Hussain Bakhsh Safari, an Afghan MMA fighter defeated his Russian opponent in a professional fight in Moscow on Saturday.

This Afghan MMA fighter had a match with Peter Berg, a Russian MMA fighter in the weight class of 65 kg on Saturday evening.

The match took place in Moscow and Hussain Bakhsh was able to defeat his Russian rival in ‘Night Fight Global’ MMA fights. Safari was able to secure his points in all the three rounds of the match.

Hussain Bakhsh Safari, the young and enthusiastic Afghan MMA fighter is from Bamyan province and has several big achievements in his professional career.

Many people in the country praised this man for his big win. Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani, and CEO Dr. Abdullah also congratulated this young MMA fighter for his win of Saturday night’s match.