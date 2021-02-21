Latest News
Afghan Ministry of Interior confirms 186 officials dismissed for corruption
Afghan Ministry of Interior says that at least 186 alleged corrupt policemen and customs officials have been dismissed.
According to the Ministry, cases of officials charged with corruption and extortion of truck drivers on highways have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office for further investigation.
General Abdul Sabur Qaneh, Deputy Interior Minister said in a statement that corrupt officers would be replaced with educated, qualified ones.
The move followed a three-week strike by truck drivers over the corruption allegations.
In the absence of a robust rail network, landlocked Afghanistan relies heavily on road transport on insecure, bumpy roads for international trade and the domestic economy.
The transporters’ strike, along with a massive fire at the Islam Qala port in Herat province earlier this month at the border with Iran, led to a rise in prices of many basic commodities across the country.
Preliminary reports indicated the fire had started after a gas tanker exploded.
Latest News
Abdullah says HCNR working only for peace
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation on Monday said that High Council for National Reconciliation is not carrying out any work that is parallel to that done by the government.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the commission on development programs and attracting global assistance for the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah said that a lot of the commission’s work covers a post-peace period, by establishing coordination mechanisms to advance the peace process during the negotiations and after a hoped-for peace accord.
The commission was set up at Abdullah’s request and by presidential decree to coordinate global assistance regarding the Afghan peace process.
“There is no parallel work being done by the commission against government. All coordination programs are for the progress of the peace process,” Abdullah said.
The deputy head of the HCNR, who is in charge of leading the development program commission, said that the commission has started its work, to generate funding, so as to list donor institutions, appoint leadership members and make draft plans.
“We have started practical work. This is not premature and we have a lot of achievements in this regard, such as creating a list of donor institutions,” said Attaullah Salim, the commission deputy.
The Ministry of State for Peace Affairs, which is a member of the commission, says that there is a need for foundation work in this commission to facilitate the peace process.
“All work should be done to create shortcuts and ways to achieve peace and use the funding to support the process,” said Abdullah Khenjani, deputy minister for the Ministry of State for Peace Affairs.
On the other hand, the Ministry of Finance says that Afghanistan needs international assistance if the peace process is successful by 2030, because the country has a financial deficit of $8 billion a year.
“Figures from the Ministry of Finance show that public spending is 75 percent dependent on global aid, which covers Afghanistan’s $8 billion a year financial gap,” said Nazir Kabiri, deputy minister of finance.
The High Council for National Reconciliation has inaugurated the commission for development programs and assistance, while the council has not yet benefited from an independent government budget.
Latest News
US-Taliban deal has failed Afghans: NSC
The Afghan Office of the National Security Council (NSC) said Sunday that the US-Taliban deal, which was signed in Doha last year did not lead to ending the bloodshed in the war-weary country.
NSC spokesman Rahmatullah Andar said in a tweet that at the time of the signing of the peace pact between the US and the Taliban, the necessary consultations were not conducted with the Afghan government.
Andar stated that the accord, aimed at ending the long-term war in Afghanistan, was not effective for peace in Afghanistan.
“The agreement was not effective to peace, could not stop bloodshed and war and it did not put end to the dark days (could not improve living conditions) for Afghans,” Andar added.
Andar stated: “We consider the protection of Afghanistan as our responsibility and we look at issues of peace, war, and every other issue from this perspective.”
Latest News
Two dead, 5 wounded in Kabul explosion
A blast targeted a police ranger-type vehicle close to Baraki square in PD4 of Kabul city at 4:22 pm Sunday.
Police said “terrorists” have detonated a roadside mine in the area.
Police stated that at least two people – a policeman and a street worker child – were killed and five others wounded in the explosion.
A woman and two children were also among the wounded individuals, police said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Meanwhile, an explosion happened Sunday morning in PD1 of Lashkargah city, capital of southern Helmand province.
Local officials confirmed that one person and 10 civilians were wounded in an explosion.
In the meantime, the police chief of Kandahar’s PD5 was targeted in a roadside mine explosion.
Provincial security officials stated that the police chief survived but a civilian was wounded in the blast.
