Business

Afghan minister calls for new Khaf-Herat railway line to link with Chabahar

Ariana News

Published

5 hours ago

 on
December 30, 2020

Afghan Minister for Commerce and Industry Nisar Ahmad Faizi Ghoryani on Wednesday said the Khaf-Herat railway project was a great achievement for the people of Afghanistan and said he hoped this railway line would eventually be connected to the Chabahar-Zahedan rail network,

Speaking to Iran’s IRNA agency on the sidelines of the 8th round of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) meeting in Islamabad, also noted that Afghanistan’s banking-related challenges around trade and transit from Iran’s Chabahar port had been resolved. 

He told IRNA that problems in receiving money related to the exports of Afghanistan to China and India through the port of Chabahar, had caused a slowdown in transit activities.

Ghoryani said: “Afghanistan raised the banking issue in the port of Chabahar with the American parties.”

“The port of Chabahar is excluded from Washington’s sanctions list, which is why the banking issue has been raised with the United States several times, and we have managed to get a 100 percent promise to lift it,” he said.

“The banking problem in Chabahar will be solved in the next few days and there will be no more obstacles or reasons for sabotaging Afghanistan’s transit trade through this important Iranian port.”

Ghoryani also told IRNA that Chabahar was a strategic port and an easy route to ensure the interests of Afghanistan and the region and said “we hope the Khaf railway will be connected to the Chabahar-Zahedan railway project.”

He also again lauded Iran for the new Khaf-Herat railway line and said: “Khaf railway is a great project that connects Afghanistan to Europe through the Islamic Republic of Iran.” 

He also invited Iranian investors to participate in Afghan industries.

“Afghanistan imports stand at $7 billion a year, and we can work harder with Iranian investors to meet the needs of industry inside Afghanistan,” Ghoryani said.

Business

Afghan parliament rejects next year’s budget

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 30, 2020

By

December 30, 2020

The Afghan parliament (Wolesi Jirga) on Wednesday rejected the new fiscal year’s budget due to “serious problems” which they said hinged on the disproportionate  allocation of money including to emergency codes. 

MPs stated the allocation of 13 billion AFN to one emergency kitty, without stipulating what the money will be spent on, and the allocation of a further two billion AFN to emergency CODE 91 and 92, where problematic. 

This budget was approved by cabinet in November after adjustments were brought to the Public Finance and Expenditure Management Regulation; a draft plan of hydrocarbons regulation; draft statute of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (the Afghan power company); and the draft law on cadastre.

The cabinet also approved a request by the Ministry of Economy to approve a $3.4 million dollar aid package from USAID to fight coronavirus.

In addition, cabinet at the time approved a request by the ministries of finance and higher education to transfer $1.5 million, not spent by the counter-narcotics unit, to help fund the construction of the Helmand University.

This comes after Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the House said Tuesday the Wolesi Jirga was working on a plan to equalize civil servants’ pay “and will pursue it seriously until it is signed and implemented by the government to ensure equality,” he said.

Rahmani also instructed the Parliamentary Committee on Finance and Budget to take this into consideration in the new fiscal year’s budget.

Business

MoF rolls out hi-tech customs security system at two border crossings

Ariana News

Published

3 days ago

on

December 27, 2020

By

December 27, 2020

The Ministry of Finance said Sunday it has installed a new hi-tech security system at the Islam Qala and Hairatan customs departments at the border crossings in Herat and Balkh provinces respectively.

The decision to install the smart system came in the wake of efforts to cut down on customs fraud, officials said. 

As part of the system, CCTV cameras have been installed and all vehicles moving through the border crossing are monitored as well as customs offices and clearing rooms. 

The ministry said the installation of the systems will create transparency, prevent customs fraud and overweight consignments – which in turn will help cut down on corruption. 

The ministry said this system is expected to be rolled out across all custom points across the country in the near future. 

Officials said the system includes new digital scales, surveillance cameras and the installation of solar power units to combat the problem of electricity outages. 

They said goods are weighed on digital scales which are connected to the ASYCUDA (Automated System for Customs Data) system, which digitally determines the weight of shipments and transmits them to the online Ascyda Customs system.

In addition to providing facilities for commercial shipments, this system measures the weight of the cargo correctly and stops officials from changing the figures manually, officials stated. 

Business

Work on Aqina-Ankhoi railway line close to completion: Officials

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

December 20, 2020

By

December 20, 2020
Afghanistan Railways Authority (ARA) said that construction work on the Aqina-Ankhoi railway line in northern Faryab province is 85 percent complete and that the transport link is expected to be launched within the next few months. 
 
In a post on ARA’s Facebook page, the agency said the initial phase was completed last year and that construction work got underway this year. 
 
Aqina is a border crossing in northern Afghanistan into Turkmenistan and is also a train station. 
 
The new line from Ankhoi will connect to the existing railway line between Aqina and Atamyrat in Turkmenistan, which was officially opened in November 2016. 
 
This line will eventually form part of a railway corridor through northern Afghanistan, and is part of government’s greater project to construct and operate an eventual network of railway lines around the country in order to connect directly with other Central Asian and European countries. 
 
ARA officials meanwhile said the construction contract of the 31km-long stretch of the Aqina-Andkhoi railway line was signed between ARA and the Turkmenistan Ministry of Industries and Communications in February.
 
This latest development comes just over a week after the key Herat-Khaf railway line was officially inaugurated virtually by the presidents of Iran and Afghanistan.
 
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani both spoke online at the ceremony and said the Herat-Khaf railway line will strengthen relations between Afghanistan and Iran and will considerably boost trade to their respective countries and beyond.
