Business
Afghan minister calls for new Khaf-Herat railway line to link with Chabahar
Afghan Minister for Commerce and Industry Nisar Ahmad Faizi Ghoryani on Wednesday said the Khaf-Herat railway project was a great achievement for the people of Afghanistan and said he hoped this railway line would eventually be connected to the Chabahar-Zahedan rail network,
Speaking to Iran’s IRNA agency on the sidelines of the 8th round of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) meeting in Islamabad, also noted that Afghanistan’s banking-related challenges around trade and transit from Iran’s Chabahar port had been resolved.
He told IRNA that problems in receiving money related to the exports of Afghanistan to China and India through the port of Chabahar, had caused a slowdown in transit activities.
Ghoryani said: “Afghanistan raised the banking issue in the port of Chabahar with the American parties.”
“The port of Chabahar is excluded from Washington’s sanctions list, which is why the banking issue has been raised with the United States several times, and we have managed to get a 100 percent promise to lift it,” he said.
“The banking problem in Chabahar will be solved in the next few days and there will be no more obstacles or reasons for sabotaging Afghanistan’s transit trade through this important Iranian port.”
Ghoryani also told IRNA that Chabahar was a strategic port and an easy route to ensure the interests of Afghanistan and the region and said “we hope the Khaf railway will be connected to the Chabahar-Zahedan railway project.”
He also again lauded Iran for the new Khaf-Herat railway line and said: “Khaf railway is a great project that connects Afghanistan to Europe through the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
He also invited Iranian investors to participate in Afghan industries.
“Afghanistan imports stand at $7 billion a year, and we can work harder with Iranian investors to meet the needs of industry inside Afghanistan,” Ghoryani said.
Business
Afghan parliament rejects next year’s budget
The Afghan parliament (Wolesi Jirga) on Wednesday rejected the new fiscal year’s budget due to “serious problems” which they said hinged on the disproportionate allocation of money including to emergency codes.
MPs stated the allocation of 13 billion AFN to one emergency kitty, without stipulating what the money will be spent on, and the allocation of a further two billion AFN to emergency CODE 91 and 92, where problematic.
This budget was approved by cabinet in November after adjustments were brought to the Public Finance and Expenditure Management Regulation; a draft plan of hydrocarbons regulation; draft statute of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (the Afghan power company); and the draft law on cadastre.
The cabinet also approved a request by the Ministry of Economy to approve a $3.4 million dollar aid package from USAID to fight coronavirus.
In addition, cabinet at the time approved a request by the ministries of finance and higher education to transfer $1.5 million, not spent by the counter-narcotics unit, to help fund the construction of the Helmand University.
This comes after Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the House said Tuesday the Wolesi Jirga was working on a plan to equalize civil servants’ pay “and will pursue it seriously until it is signed and implemented by the government to ensure equality,” he said.
Rahmani also instructed the Parliamentary Committee on Finance and Budget to take this into consideration in the new fiscal year’s budget.
Business
MoF rolls out hi-tech customs security system at two border crossings
The Ministry of Finance said Sunday it has installed a new hi-tech security system at the Islam Qala and Hairatan customs departments at the border crossings in Herat and Balkh provinces respectively.
The decision to install the smart system came in the wake of efforts to cut down on customs fraud, officials said.
As part of the system, CCTV cameras have been installed and all vehicles moving through the border crossing are monitored as well as customs offices and clearing rooms.
The ministry said the installation of the systems will create transparency, prevent customs fraud and overweight consignments – which in turn will help cut down on corruption.
The ministry said this system is expected to be rolled out across all custom points across the country in the near future.
Officials said the system includes new digital scales, surveillance cameras and the installation of solar power units to combat the problem of electricity outages.
They said goods are weighed on digital scales which are connected to the ASYCUDA (Automated System for Customs Data) system, which digitally determines the weight of shipments and transmits them to the online Ascyda Customs system.
In addition to providing facilities for commercial shipments, this system measures the weight of the cargo correctly and stops officials from changing the figures manually, officials stated.
Business
Work on Aqina-Ankhoi railway line close to completion: Officials
Iran to pay families of victims of downed Ukranian jet $150,000 each
Chief peace negotiator says key topic in talks will be ceasefire
Azerbaijan lawmakers vote in favor of opening embassy in Kabul
Afghan minister calls for new Khaf-Herat railway line to link with Chabahar
Afghan parliament rejects next year’s budget
Iran to speed up underground uranium enrichment plant
Tahawol: Lack of consensus in peace process between government, politicians
Lack of female judges in provinces raises concerns
Cross-border markets will be up-and-running in February
Sola: Government, Taliban delegations agree on principles
Zerbena: Role of railways in economic development of economy of the country
Pas Az Khabar: Parliament urges government to introduce the remaining nominee ministers
Morning News Show part 1: Tension between Iran and US
Pas Az Khabar: Pentagon lost track of sensitive equipment provided to Afghan forces: SIGAR
Sola: Pakistan PM meets Mullah Baradar
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Saleh demands official apology after NDS busts Chinese spy ring in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Turkey extends troops mandate to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Three early morning IED explosions rattle Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Sadaqat FC to play against Etihad FC in final of AFPL
-
Latest News4 days ago
Herat’s Etihad scoops this year’s Futsal Premier League title
-
Latest News4 days ago
Abdullah addresses HCNR meeting, confirms talks to resume January 5
-
Latest News4 days ago
Rain, snow and flash flood warning issued for northern parts of the country
-
Latest News4 days ago
Jamiat-e-Islami calls for interim government