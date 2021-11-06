Latest News
Afghan media worker commits suicide over financial stress
Haroon Niroomand, a media worker from Meshrano Jirga TV of Afghanistan, committed suicide this week due to financial stress, his relatives confirmed on Friday.
His relatives said Niroomand shot himself while his father, Nik Mohammad, said his son had been very worried about money.
“He looked at me, looked at his brother and looked at the house and said ‘how can we fund the expenses of the family?’ Because of this he was desperate.”
Niroomand had studied law and political science and had for the past seven years worked in the media industry – most recently for Meshrano Jirga TV as a technician.
“He was interested in the media and journalism. He wanted to become a famous journalist. When the government changed, he became desperate,” said Abdul Khaliq, the deceased’s brother.
“A big humanitarian catastrophe might happen in the winter, if the government, organizations and international organizations do not act,” said Payanda Mohammad Akbari, a relative of Haroon.
Media support organizations and some journalists meanwhile expressed concerns about the situation in Afghanistan.
“The suicide of Niroomand reveals the deep economic catastrophe that journalists and media in Afghanistan are facing,” said Hajitullah Mujadidi, deputy head of Free Journalists Association.
“Most journalists and media employees had jobs; now they face economic problems and many of them lost their jobs,” said Bais Mohammadi, a journalist.
“Journalists and media employees are jobless now and face an unclear situation. We call on media support organizations to act as soon as possible,” said Navid Kavosh, another journalist.
The cash crisis in the country has hit the media industry extremely hard, resulting in the closure of countless news outlets and across-the-board job losses.
Latest News
At least eight dead in crush at US music festival
At least eight people were killed and many were injured in a crush when fans surged toward the stage during the opening night of the Astroworld music festival on Friday in Houston city in the US state of Texas, officials said.
Aerial images of NRG park earlier in the day showed large crowds gathering to gain access to the concert.
Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña confirmed the casualty figures at an early morning news conference outside NRG Park.
Peña said that at around 9 p.m. the crowd that had gathered for a performance by rapper Travis Scott began to push toward the front of the stage, causing panic and injuries.
The fire department transported 17 people to hospitals, and 11 of those transported were in cardiac arrest.
It was not yet clear what caused the disaster.
Live Nation, the event organizer, and Astroworld did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A crowd of 50,000 showed up for the two-day event, Peña said. The second day of the festival has been canceled.
Latest News
At least 91 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast
Ninety-one people were killed and over 100 wounded in the capital of Sierra Leone when a fuel tanker exploded following a collision, the central morgue and local authorities said.
The government has not yet confirmed the death toll, but the manager of the central state morgue in Freetown said it had received 91 bodies following the explosion.
A further 100 casualties have been admitted for treatment at hospitals and clinics across the capital, deputy health minister Amara Jambai told Reuters.
Victims included people who had flocked to collect fuel leaking from the ruptured vehicle, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, mayor of the port city, said initially in a post on Facebook that was later edited to remove the reference.
Accidents with tanker trucks in Sub-Saharan Africa have previously killed scores of people who gathered at the site to collect spilled fuel and were hit by secondary blasts.
Latest News
