Afghan media takes hard knock as staff resign and dozens seek asylum
NAI, an organization supporting open media in Afghanistan, said Thursday that in the last two weeks, the number of female journalists in Nangarhar, Kandahar and Balkh provinces has dropped by a staggering 90 percent.
NAI also said not only are journalists in Afghanistan under threat, but so too are their families.
In addition, NAI stated that the solar year 1399 has been one of the bloodiest years to date for journalists in Afghanistan.
Eleven journalists and media workers have died in the country this solar year and at least 50 Afghan journalists, including men and women, have fled the country.
According to NAI, government’s apparent negligence in following up on cases involving crimes against journalists and the sharp rise in targeted killings of media workers has been a matter of grave concern for journalists.
“There are senior journalists and reporters who left the country, and among them it is said that 15 women [journalists] also left the country,” said Mujib Khelwatgar, head of NAI.
NAI says there have been three attacks on the families of journalists in the last two weeks, leaving several dead and wounded.
However, Ministry of Interior spokesman Tariq Arian said government is working on these cases.
“About 60 people have been arrested in connection with assassinations and violence against journalists, and their cases have been handed over to the prosecutor’s office,” said Arian.
On the other hand, female reporters in the capital say that no threats can silence their voices.
Khadija, a reporter for RTA Television says she has faced several threats, but has ignored the threats and is intent on continuing her work.
“Our families are also being threatened, and I, as a journalist, want to say that we are not stopping our work,” said Khadija.
This comes after the Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) and 40 other civil society organizations from around the world called on the UN Security Council and UNAMA on Wednesday to support the Afghan media community by calling on all parties to stop violence against journalists in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2222 (2015).
The AFJC said in a letter to the UN, and to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) head Deborah Lyons, that the council and all parties to the letter “are deeply concerned by the torrent of targeted killings of journalists in Afghanistan since early 2020.”
Ghani meets with key Afghans to discuss Ankara summit
President Ashraf Ghani hosted a meeting Thursday of high-ranking Afghan officials and other influential individuals in order to formulate a comprehensive plan for the upcoming peace summit in Ankara, Turkey.
According to the Presidential Palace (ARG), Ghani hopes to secure national consensus to strengthen government’s position in the talks.
ARG said that the meeting was attended by Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation; former Mujahideen leader Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf; former vice president Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum; Sayed Mansur Naderi, head of the National Solidarity Party of Afghanistan and leader of Ismailis in the country; Mohammad Mohaqiq, the president’s senior adviser; former Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor; former vice president Mohammad Younus Qanooni former governor Juma Khan Hamdard; Zabiullah Mujadadi, a jihadist; some members of parliament; the Supreme Court chief justice, and the president’s two deputies.
“The meeting focused on the general security situation, strengthening the national consensus, and the continuation of consultative meetings,” said Dawa Khan Menapal, the deputy presidential spokesman.
However a number of political figures who attended the meeting said it was more focused on creating a single plan for the Ankara summit which is expected to be held on March 27.
“The atmosphere at the meeting was such that all political leaders and even government leaders called for peace, called for an immediate end to the war, and decided to work on a peace plan to reach a conclusion at the Ankara summit soon,” said Satar Murad, a close ally of Atta Noor.
Following US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s letter to Ghani and other key roleplayers along with the plan to establish a transitional government, Ghani appears to be working to bring together political figures in order to establish a unified plan for peace talks.
“In general the meeting was a consultative meeting as a whole, all important Afghan political issues were included; this was not a specific decision-making meeting; and it was just a consultation to build national consensus,” said Faizullah Safi, a close ally of Juma Khan Hamdard.
ARG meanwhile said consultative meetings on peace in Afghanistan will continue. However there were some notable individuals not present at Thursday’s meeting, including former president Hamid Karzai.
MoD rejects claims that Faryab district has fallen to Taliban
Faryab Provincial Council members on Thursday claimed Almar district in the province had fallen to the Taliban but the Ministry of Defense said there was no truth in these reports.
According to Faryab council officials, government forces were under siege for several days in Almar but eventually withdrew after widespread attacks by the Taliban.
They said the district fell once troops withdrew and that both sides sustained heavy casualties.
However, other officials said that security forces retreated from the district center in order to “prevent casualties of civilians and local forces.
“Security forces surrounded the Taliban but they managed to escape and move to Khawja Osman base which is 4 km away from the center of Almar,” local sources said.
In addition to this, Faryab police said that acting district police chief Mohammad Amin Patang crossed sides on Wednesday afternoon and joined the Taliban.
Abdul Karim Yourish, a spokesman for the provincial police chief also said Patang had joined the Taliban. He said this was due to the intensity of the Taliban attacks.
Yourish said Patang was appointed as acting police chief of Almar three months ago.
Security sources in the district meanwhile said a number of security and defense force members in the district had been under siege but that the siege was broken Thursday and the trapped security force members had been rescued.
The Ministry of Defense meanwhile denied claims that Almar district had fallen to the Taliban and said in a statement that ANDSF conducted an operation in the district and cleared large areas of Taliban. The MoD emphasized that the district is under ANDSF control.
“The published news about the fall of Almar district of Faryab province is incorrect. ANDSF conducted an operation in the district and cleared off vast areas of Taliban and the district is under control of ANDSF,” MoD said in a statement.
Provincial Governor Naqibullah Fayeq also denied reports of the district having fallen to the Taliban but said he has decided to move the staff out of the government district office due to security threats.
“Today’s operation, which was aimed at rescuing soldiers, [resulted in] 36 Taliban being killed in the area; the enemy line was defeated and the Taliban lost the ability to confront the security forces. The operations of the commandos continue and tonight the remaining parts of Almar Bazaar will be cleared of the enemy,” Fayeq said.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
Civil society groups hit out at govt, calling it a ‘dictator’ system
Seven Civil Society Organizations have jointly slammed government for compromising on democratic values, and went as far as to label government a “dictatorship” and Afghanistan a country its people no longer consider safe to live in.
In a position paper on Afghanistan’s Peace Process: Do Not Compromise on Demecratic Values & Civic Rights in the Intra-Afghan Peace Talks, the group said “the incumbent government is steeped in wide-spread corruption that has jeopardized and brought into question the essence of their governance.
They stated the current form of democracy is not ideal and is in fact a nominal one.
“The government epitomizes dictatorship. Power has not been actually separated; autonomy of the three main powers is questionable; and the judiciary is now working under the command of the President leaving judicial institutions with little to no autonomy.
“Even independent commissions have lost their independence and are now under the command of the president,” the paper stated.
The group noted that Afghans have no physical, psychological, nor legal security and every day is marked by a loss of a dear one. People live in “utter fear”, the group said.
The group also pointed out that over the past 20 years, Afghanistan has made enormous strides but despite this and considering the level of financial aid, and military support Afghanistan has received, these achievements could have been far greater in number and in size especially in remote provinces that still remain severely underprivileged and underserved.
The group stated that given that existing circumstances in Afghanistan are more concerning then ever, achievements made are also under serious threat.
The sharp increase in targeted killings has caused the civil society work space to shrink and activists are being restricted at a rapid pace, they said.
According to the group, human rights, particularly those of women, have deteriorated the most. “Many conservative groups have formed in the country which threaten many of Afghans’ contemporary achievements including freedom of speech, democratic ideals, and the civil society.
“Mullah Ansari of Herat, Jihadi Leader of Takhar, and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar in Kabul are a few among many others who have rebelled and who are chronically
instigating their constituents against Afghanistan’s democratic ideals,” the paper read.
On the issue of killings of civil society activists, the group said government has “no workable mechanism in place for the protection of our civil society activists, human rights defenders and journalists, and for them, their protection is clearly not a priority.”
“Civil society activists, human rights defenders, and journalists are being systematically targeted and killed,” the group stated.
They stated that recent targeted killings have adversely affected people’s emotional and psychological wellbeing to a point where people now live every moment of their lives in fear.
“People have been severely discouraged, they no longer have the willpower, the desire or the motivation to create or innovate or to initiate civic undertakings.”
The group also questioned the legality and legitimacy of political governance in the country. Given that provincial council elections should have been held three years ago, the group stated that these official bodies have since been functioning illegally.
The group also stated that “independence of the three state powers is critically questionable”, the paper stated adding that “the president has always exploited his power and authority and has brought into question the independency of the other two powers” – that being parliament and the judiciary.
The group also stated that “wide-spread corruption has resulted in turbulence among the masses, decreasing social services to the lowest. Government’s accountability against its work and decisions is poor and access to information is also very limited.”
On the issue of the peace process, the group of seven said: “Despite months of negotiations, there has yet been no sensible and concrete results obtained by either of the sides, and an exacerbation of the problem is that the negotiating sides are yet to agree on the agenda and procedures of the negotiations.
The group also decried the fact that many local stakeholders including civil society and the youth have been excluded form the negotiations.
The group also asks what could the outcome be should Washington’s new peace plan be implemented.
It was made clear in the paper that should an interim government be the only way to resolve the crisis then the United Nations bust safeguard Afghanistan’s achievements.
