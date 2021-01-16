Latest News
Afghan media accuse govt of not investigating assassinations of journalists
Latest News
NATO position ‘unchanged’ despite drawdown of US troops
Latest News
Two police personnel killed in targeted explosion in Kabul
At least two Afghan National Police (ANP) personnel were killed in an early morning IED explosion in Kabul on Saturday.
According to police the explosion happened in PD3 in Dehbore square area of Kabul.
Police said a Land Cruiser, belonging to Kabul Police Headquarters, had been targeted in the IED explosion.
One other ANP member was wounded in the explosion.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This comes after a marked increase in targeted killings across the country – specifically against public figures, government workers, journalists and civil society members.
Latest News
12 local police killed in Taliban attack in Herat
At least 12 members of Afghan local police were killed in an attack by Taliban “infiltrators” in Herat province, local officials confirmed Saturday.
Herat police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walidaza said the incident occurred on Friday night in Ghorian district.
According to Walizada a delegation has arrived in the area to investigate the incident.
So far the Taliban has not commented.
Earlier sources in Herat province said three Taliban infiltrators killed at least 12 members of the local uprising forces, took their weapons, ammunition and fled the area.
Sources added that Taliban infiltrators had joined the force three nights ago.
Afghan media accuse govt of not investigating assassinations of journalists
NATO position ‘unchanged’ despite drawdown of US troops
Bamiyan youth take to the slopes in first skiing contest of the season
Two police personnel killed in targeted explosion in Kabul
12 local police killed in Taliban attack in Herat
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
Nine COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Turkey
Baz Mohammad Mubariz loses to his Russian MMA Rival
12 children among 15 killed in Ghazni blast
NDS chief tells senators Taliban behind 99 percent of attacks
Tahawol: Afghan peace process discussed
Pas Az Khabar: US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, Former Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan
Morning News Show: Khalili’s visit to Islamabad discussed
Tahawol: Establishment of interim government discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ghani warns country could easily become a terrorist safe haven again
-
Latest News4 days ago
Gunmen target Mazar army personnel in military vehicle
-
Latest News3 days ago
Millions of WhatsApp users migrate to Signal and Telegram
-
Latest News5 days ago
Three suspects in assassination of FEFA head confess to being Taliban
-
Latest News3 days ago
UK troops should stay until peace talks are over: House of Lords
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghan, Turkmen presidents launch three new projects incl railway line
-
Latest News3 days ago
US rejects claims its pushing for interim government in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Well-known political activist survives assassination attempt