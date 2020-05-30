Afghan man claims to have discovered Coronavirus antidote

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2020)

A man in Kabul claims to have discovered an antidote, vaccine for the treatment of the Coronavirus.

Hakim Alokozai, who introduces himself as an herbal doctor, says the antidote is made from natural herbs extracts.

The man, identified as Mohammad Hakim Alokoziai, has been an herbal doctor for many years and now claims to have developed a vaccine after weeks of studies and research about the disease.

He claims to have applied what he called a vaccine, to several Covid-19 patients and came up with positive results.

Meanwhile, Khushal Nabizada, Kabul head of the public health department, said that the introduction of a drug or the treatment of diseases needs scientific requirements, therefore the treatment of patients should not be arbitrary.

Nabizada underlined that after tests and obtaining a license, this person can prescribe his medicine, and if he has created and/or tried to scam people, he will face the law and be prosecuted

Researchers around the world, in much developed, including the United States, China, Russia, and the European Union, have been trying to develop Coronavirus vaccine and antiviral drugs for months, but none have succeeded to this date.