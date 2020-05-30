Connect with us

COVID-19

Afghan man claims to have discovered Coronavirus antidote

6 mins ago

A man in Kabul claims to have discovered an antidote, vaccine for the treatment of the Coronavirus.

Hakim Alokozai, who introduces himself as an herbal doctor, says the antidote is made from natural herbs extracts.

The man, identified as Mohammad Hakim Alokoziai, has been an herbal doctor for many years and now claims to have developed a vaccine after weeks of studies and research about the disease.

He claims to have applied what he called a vaccine, to several Covid-19 patients and came up with positive results.

Meanwhile, Khushal Nabizada, Kabul head of the public health department, said that the introduction of a drug or the treatment of diseases needs scientific requirements, therefore the treatment of patients should not be arbitrary.

Nabizada underlined that after tests and obtaining a license, this person can prescribe his medicine, and if he has created and/or tried to scam people, he will face the law and be prosecuted

Researchers around the world, in much developed, including the United States, China, Russia, and the European Union, have been trying to develop Coronavirus vaccine and antiviral drugs for months, but none have succeeded to this date.

COVID-19

Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan

27 mins ago

May 30, 2020

COVID-19

Covid19 update; cases hike to 14,525 in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

May 30, 2020

With 866 new cases of the Coronavirus, the number of infections has reached 14,525 in Afghanistan.

In the past 24 hours, 866 new cases of the virus have been reported in the country as follows:

Kabul 411, Herat 177, Balkh 39, Nangarhar 35, Takhar 29, Paktia 28, Parwan 27, Badghis 26, Baghlan 19, Logar 19, Kunduz 16, Kapisa 15, Ghazni 10, Panjshir six, Badakhshan four, Kunar four, Maidan Wardak three, and Faryab two cases.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, three patients have just died of the virus, bringing the death toll to 249 in Afghanistan.

In the meantime, 44 patients of the virus have been cured and discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of the recoveries to 1,303.

The MOPH warns of the dire consequences as nearly 900 new cases of the Coronavirus were reported in a single day.

It adds that the number of new cases and deaths in the country would increase significantly if people keep a reluctance to fight the virus, highlighting that the main reason for the rapid spread of the virus is people’s indifference to the pandemic and non-compliance with the health guidelines.

COVID-19

ATN employee Sulaiman Yousufi dies of Coronavirus

1 day ago

May 29, 2020

COVID19 took the life of an employee of the Ariana International Television Network.

Sulaiman Yousufi, an employee of Ariana News and Ariana TV, died of coronavirus today.

Mr. Sulaiman Yousufi was infected by the Coronavirus a few days ago and died early today after severe suffering from respiratory troubles.

Yousufi had been working in the transportation department of Ariana TV and Ariana News for over a decade.

He is survived by a son and two daughters.

