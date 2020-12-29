Latest News
Afghan literary expert finds rare book on Pashtun history
(Last Updated On: December 29, 2020)
Habibullah Rafi, a well-known Afghan writer and member of the Academy of Sciences of Afghanistan, said he has discovered a 400-year-old book on the history of Pashtuns.
He said the 600-page book was found in Germany with the cooperation of Afghans in that country.
According to Rafi the book is about the lives of Pashtuns, covering a 900-year span.
“The book has been published in 600 pages. The book has some stories which are rare in other books,” said Rafi.
The book Rafi discovered was published 400 year ago and is about the first mystical and literary movement of the Pashtuns.
It was written by Sheikh Mati Baba between the 7th and 10th centuries, he said.
Rafi said this is now the second known copy dating back so many years, with the first having been found in Karachi and the work of Sheikh Mati Baba is followed by people in Saudi Arabia, Peshawar, India and Afghanistan.
“Two copies of the book have been found – in Karachi and now in Germany. I have evaluated both of them,” said Rafi.
Meanwhile, Ehsanullah Aryanzai, another Afghan writer, says his book of 6,000 pages, which is on the history and geography of the world’s continents – in Pashto – has now been translated into Dari.
He said the original version is in its fourth print run.
“I urge the young generation to read the book once to know about our lives and the lives of others,” said Aryanzai.
He pointed out that the continuation of war in Afghanistan has had a negative impact on the culture of reading and studying among the people.
NDS chief tells senators Taliban behind 99 percent of attacks
(Last Updated On: December 29, 2020)
Ahmad Zia Siraj, head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), told Afghanistan’s Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) on Tuesday that Taliban are responsible for “99 percent of attacks in Afghanistan”.
This comes after senators summoned security officials to appear before them and answer questions on the security situation in the country.
According to Siraj, 18,200 attacks happened in Afghanistan in the past year. He said the Taliban were responsible for 99 percent of these attacks.
Siraj said the Taliban, especially its affiliated group Haqqani Network, are also behind the spate of targeted killings in the country.
On the issue of former slain journalist Yama Siawash, Siraj said that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack. He said however that investigations into the assassination are still ongoing.
Meanwhile, Massoud Andarabi, Interior Minister, said that the ministry will punish police personnel whose vehicles are targeted in magnetic IEDs.
He said the ministry will now shift the focus of the police services from “guarding doors to enforcing laws”.
Andarabi also said the Taliban had planned to overrun more areas in provinces but were prevented from doing so. As a result they turned their attention to targeted killings of individuals in Kabul.
Andarabi said the Taliban is also hoping to gain leverage with the peace process by putting pressure on government through tactics involving IED bombings and targeted killings in Kabul and other attack in provinces.
This comes amid a sharp increase in targeted attacks in the country, especially in Kabul, in recent weeks. Insurgents have singled out public figures including civil society activists, government figures and journalists in their assassination spree.
Despite numerous people having been killed in the past few months in targeted attacks, no group ever steps forward to claim responsibility for the attacks.
Four people arrested on charges of corruption at health ministry: AGO
(Last Updated On: December 29, 2020)
Four people have been arrested at the ministry of public health on charges of soliciting bribes, the Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday.
Jamshid Rasouli, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office (AGO), said the four had been arrested on Monday by the AGO and the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and are currently in custody.
Rasouli said the four were arrested after information was received about the alleged crimes from ministry officials.
No further details were released.
Sources meanwhile said according to initial information, the Minister of Public Health’s brother and cousin, a ministerial adviser and a project manager at the ministry, are the four that were arrested.
Sources stated minister Javad Osmani’s brother and cousin were not employed by the ministry but were demanding bribes in his name.
The Ministry of Public Health has not yet commented.
This comes after Monday’s announcement of the arrest of three senators in Balkh province.
Officials confirmed the three Meshrano Jirga members had been arrested after allegedly accepting $40,000 in bribes.
These three had been sent to the province to assess revenue collection departments.
Afghan envoy to Doha dies of heart attack
(Last Updated On: December 29, 2020)
Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Qatar Hakim Dalili died suddenly on Tuesday after being hospitalized on Monday, government sources have confirmed.
Dalili reportedly died of a heart attack in Qatar.
Officials from the High Council for National Reconciliation said his death is a big loss to Afghanistan especially as he had been actively involved in the peace talks process.
HCNR spokesman Faraidoon Khwazoon said Dalili had worked hard to make the Afghan peace process a success.
Dalili was appointed Ambassador to Qatar in February 2019 and was known for working tirelessly on the peace process initiative and around strengthening relations with Doha.
In an interview in August last year, he told Gulf Times: “My job gives me a sense of achievement”.
Dalili not only studied in Doha but also worked there as a teacher before going into politics.
