Afghan leaders step up help for Parwan flood victims
President Ashraf Ghani held a video conference on Wednesday night with Parwan tribal elders and provincial leaders to discuss ways to assist destitute families and victims of Wednesday’s flash floods that claimed the lives of at least 85 people.
Ghani said the ministry of finance had allocated relief funds for the province and he told the elders and provincial leaders to “make sure that the help needed for the affected families arrives”.
On Thursday morning, Abdullah Abdullah, the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, visited Parwan where he spoke to local residents and met with officials.
“Today I visited the flood-affected areas of Charikar city in Parwan Province. Several provinces have been hit by flash floods, & many have lost their lives. I offered my condolences to the victims, their families & spoke to officials on providing the needed aid to the people,” Abdullah posted on Twitter.
This comes after the State Ministry for Disaster Management said earlier that 13 provinces had been affected by the heavy rain but that no casualties were reported in six of these provinces.
Other provinces badly hit overnight Thursday included Kapisa, Panjshir, Maidan Wardak, Nuristan and Kabul provinces.
Officials said the total death toll over the past two days was at least 110, while hundreds of homes had been destroyed.
Videos and photos on social media showed the widespread devastation caused by the raging waters across these provinces and of local communities and Afghan National Defense Force members frantically digging through rubble looking for survivors and bodies.
Houses were destroyed, roads were washed away, crops and orchards were underwater and livestock killed.
On Wednesday, Ghani ordered immediate aid to be sent to victims in Parwan and other provinces and mobilized forces to help.
Disaster management ministry spokesman Ahmad Tameem Azimi said flooding had blocked highways to eastern and northern provinces, but that teams were working to reopen the roads to traffic.
He added that ground and air support was sent to help those trapped by the flooding.
On Wednesday night, Ghani said during his video conference that funds will be allocated for the reconstruction of the Charikar Canal, through Parwan’s provincial capital, and that all relevant departments under the supervision of First Vice President Amrullah Saleh will provide emergency assistance to the victims.
He also emphasized: “Make sure that the help needed for the affected families arrives” and said he had ordered the relevant institutions to assess the damage and to find ways to mitigate flood water damage in the future.
International organizations have also stepped in to help in Parwan including HALO Afghanistan, the world’s largest humanitarian landmine clearance charity.
The organization has deployed ambulances to assist in recovery efforts, is helping to remove mud and debris from streets and delivering food to affected families around Parwan’s provincial capital.
A group of Afghan students – AfghanCare – have meanwhile launched a Go Fund Me page to help victims. They state the fundraising initiative is to “help facilitate some assistance to the victims of this terrible flood. We try to assist the victims by delivering shelter, food, basic medical services, and money.”
OCHA Afghanistan meanwhile tweeted on Thursday that “the UN and partners mobilized to support provincial authorities to respond to needs, and stand ready to assist in all efforts to alleviate human suffering.”
MoFA rolls out electronic IDs, passports to Afghans in Iran
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday officially rolled out a program to distribute electronic ID cards and machine-readable passports for Afghans living in Iran.
The ministry said in a statement Thursday morning that with ID cards and passports, Afghans in Iran will now be able to access “their rights and privileges”.
“Resolving identification and legal issues will allow Afghan citizens living in Iran to legally access education, healthcare, insurance, employment, and other official services.”
This comes after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, and the National Statistics and Information Authority of Afghanistan.
The MoU was signed by Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Nab, Deputy Minister for Refugees and Repatriation Dr. Alema, and Head of the National Statistics and Information Authority Javid Rasouli, the statement read.
According to Nab, this was a crucial step towards the identification of Afghan citizens residing in Iran and legalizing their presence.
He said “the distribution of ID cards and machine-readable passports was one of the commitments made during the visit of the high-ranking Afghan government delegation headed by the Acting Foreign Minister to Iran in early May this year.”
He further added that “the signing of this MoU will facilitate the full implementation of the program” and that “the legalization of the presence of Afghans residing in Iran will be a significant step towards protecting their rights, enabling them to communicate with the Iranian authorities formally, and avail themselves of the basic services provided by the Afghan government.”
Iran is hosting about three million Afghan refugees – both documented and undocumented – and although Afghanistan and Iran have close trade ties, the refugee issue has raised concerns in the past.
Afghans refugees in Iran go back for generations as they first started fleeing to the neighboring country during the Soviet-Afghan war. Since then Afghans have crossed the border to escape the civil war, the Taliban regime and now the current war.
In 2015, Iran’s Ministry of Interior reported that the total number of Afghans in Iran could be as high as 4.5 million, which includes those who are registered by the UNHCR as refugees, visa holders, and those who entered the country illegally.
US State Dept, FBI offer $5 million reward for missing Americans
The US State Department has offered a reward of up to $5 million for information to locate two Americans who disappeared in Afghanistan.
Paul Overby, 77, disappeared in Khost province in mid-May 2014 while researching a book on the Afghan people.
He is thought to have disappeared while on his way to Waziristan, in Pakistan‘s Federally Administered Tribal Areas, to interview Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of Haqqani Network.
The second man, Paul Frerichs, 58, was kidnapped on January 31 this year.
Frerichs is a longtime commercial contractor in Afghanistan and thought to be in the custody of Haqqani Network,
The US State Department offered the reward through its Rewards for Justice office and the FBI is advertising the reward.
In a statement, the State Department said any information provided would be kept confidential.
“The RFJ reward offers are for information leading to the location, recovery, and return of Mr. Frerichs or Mr. Overby,” read the statement.
“Mr. Overby was last seen in Khost, Afghanistan, near the border with Pakistan, in mid-May of 2014. At the time of his disappearance, he was conducting research for a book he was writing and it appeared that he planned to cross the border into Pakistan in furtherance of his work.
“Mark Frerichs was kidnapped in early February 2020. At the time of his kidnapping, he resided in Kabul. He moved to Afghanistan in approximately 2010 and worked on construction projects throughout the country,” the statement read.
COVID-19
Tackling COVID-19 in Afghanistan with international aid
One of the greatest challenges Afghanistan faces in its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic is the overwhelming demand placed on its fragile health system.
But since April, the Ministry of Public Health has signed into action the $100 million World Bank-supported COVID-19 emergency response grant for the Afghanistan COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project.
In line with this, the Afghan government has been able to create 1,300 intensive care unit beds and care better for up to 10,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
In a World Bank report, by Doctors Fraidoon Farzad and Ahmad Wali Rasekh – both from the Public Health Ministry – they said the Afghan government has been able to support infected individuals, at-risk people, medical and emergency personnel, service providers and medical and testing facilities.
They said this project is well underway with the collaboration of several stakeholders, including the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) which flew in emergency health supplies in June, including single-use medical supplies for intensive care units (ICUs), X-ray and laboratory reagents, and 150,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for more than 6,800 frontline health care providers.
“These supplies have enabled health workers, who are at high risk of exposure, to identify and care better for up to 10,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The project has also added almost 1,300 intensive care unit beds across the country,” they said.
In addition, with the World Health Organization (WHO), seven existing laboratories have been equipped, and two new ones set up for COVID-19 testing under the project.
Raising public awareness around the pandemic was also crucial in trying to slow the spread of coronavirus and in line with this, the project helped disseminate 10,000 radio, television and print messages on the virus, its symptoms and prevention between April and August.
“The project aims to lower COVID-19 testing turnaround to 48 hours or less for 70 percent and reach a 50 percent public awareness rate,” read the report.
“With the assistance of the international community and financial support from organizations such as the World Bank, we have high hopes of saving countless lives and further strengthening the health care system on which millions of Afghans depend each day,” the two doctors stated.
So far, Afghanistan has 38,113 reported cases but early this month the Ministry of Public Health said about 10 million Afghans had been infected with the virus.
Addressing a press conference, acting Health Minister Jawad Osmani said according to a survey conducted across the country, 31.5 percent of Afghans – which is about 10 million people – have contracted COVID-19.
He said the survey had been based on antibody tests on people across the country, with technical support from the World Health Organisation.
The highest infection rate was in Kabul where more than half of the city’s five million population was thought to have been infected.
Osmani said 37 percent of the population in cities and 27 percent of the population in villages have been infected with the virus.
