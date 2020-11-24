Afghan leaders approved progress around peace talks: Sources

(Last Updated On: November 24, 2020)

Sources among Afghan negotiators in Doha told Ariana News that Masoom Stanikzai, head of the republic’s negotiating team, and President Ashraf Ghani’s special envoy for peace affairs Abdul Salam Rahimi discussed the latest developments around peace talks with leaders of the Afghan government and got their approval to move forward.

According to the sources Stanikzai has returned to Doha and will announce details of the agreement once the Taliban are ready to do so.

Peace talks were on Tuesday a central point of discussion at the Geneva pledging conference with all donor countries emphasizing the urgency for a peace agreement and ceasefire.

“Peace negotiations are hard work; very time consuming and often very tedious. Eventually the negotiations will need to cover sensitive and complex issues.

“About the country’s political configurations, about a role of Islam in society and a justice system; about human rights including women’s rights and rights of religious and ethnic minorities,” said Deborah Lyons, Special Representative to the Secretary-General for Afghanistan and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

The latest development around peace talks comes a day after sources close to the negotiations told Ariana News that there had been a breakthrough after both teams agreed to a procedural plan going forward.

The Taliban also confirmed that progress had been made but said that they will soon finalize the details from their side.

“After that the main issue will be discussed based on the agenda. We hope that the problems will be solved soon,” said Mohammad Naeem Wardak, spokesman for Taliban’s political office in Doha.

On other hand, some sources told Ariana News that four members of the republic’s team have left Kabul to return to Doha.

“People will be optimistic despite the concerns. If they (Taliban) act honestly people will be hopeful for peace,” said Abdul Rauf Inhame, a member of Wolesi Jirga, or lower house of parliament.

The progress in intra-Afghan talks was welcomed by many people in Afghanistan and around the world.

Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said at a meeting with former president Hamid Karzai, that he welcomes the progress and called for a reduction in violence and a ceasefire.

Based on the procedural plan of the peace talks, both sides are expected to discuss issues that could include the reduction in violence, and a ceasefire.