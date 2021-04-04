Latest News
Afghan leader proposes peace road map in three phases-document
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will put forward a three-phase peace roadmap for Afghanistan during a proposed meeting in Turkey, seeking an agreement with the Taliban and a ceasefire before elections, a document seen by Reuters shows.
Washington is pushing for a conference to be hosted by Turkey, with U.N. involvement, this month to finalise a peace deal between the government and the Taliban as a May 1 deadline looms for the withdrawal of all foreign troops.
Ghani’s plan will be presented as a counter to proposals put forward by Washington, rejected by the Afghan government, that envisage immediately drawing up a new legal system for an interim administration to include Taliban representatives.
The document shows Ghani’s “Reaching an Endstate” proposal will include, in the first phase, a consensus on a political settlement and an internationally monitored ceasefire.
The second phase will be holding a presidential election and the establishment of a “government of peace” and implementation arrangements for moving towards the new political system.
The third phase will involve building a “constitutional framework, reintegration of refugees and development” for Afghanistan moving forward.
A senior government official said Ghani has already shared his road map with foreign capitals.
A date for the Turkey meeting is yet to be decided, but multiple sources told Reuters it could take place in two weeks’ time.
The Afghan government and a number of politicians said they would have to agree on an agenda with the Taliban before the meeting.
In a statement last month, the Taliban threatened to resume hostilities against foreign troops in Afghanistan if they did not meet the May 1 deadline envisaged in an agreement between the insurgents and the Trump administration last year.
U.S. President Joe Biden said this month it would be “hard” to withdraw the last U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May 1 “just in terms of tactical reasons”, but he said he did not think they still would be there next year.
A senior government official said the Taliban was willing to extend the May 1 dateline and would not resume attacks against foreign forces in exchange for the release of thousands of their prisoners held by the Kabul authorities.
Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesman in Qatar, said no such offer had been made.
Latest News
Car bomb targets Afghan forces in Kabul, killing 3
A blast targeted vehicles of the Afghan security forces in the Paghman district of Kabul province on Sunday afternoon, police said.
According to police, an explosive-laden corolla-type vehicle was detonated close to a number of military vehicles in the Panja Chinar area of the district.
At least three security personnel were killed and 12 others wounded in the blast, police said.
Police have begun an investigation over the incident.
No group, so far, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This comes as at least one security force member was killed, and three others were wounded in a roadside mine blast in the Qaragha area of the district on Sunday morning.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Danish emphasizes need for preservation of Afghan constitution
Sarwar Danish, Second Vice President, said Sunday that preservation of the Afghan Constitution and Elections are two main roadmaps of the government for achieving a durable peace in Afghanistan.
Danish, who was speaking at the introductory ceremony of the new Acting Attorney General Zabihullah Kaleem, stated these two roadmaps are crucial for preventing the system from disruption and collapse.
“Preserving the constitution is a principle for preserving values and preventing the disruption of the system in Afghanistan,” Danish said.
Danish, however, stressed the need for revising the Afghan Constitution.
“The amendment to the constitution should be based on legal mechanism,” he noted.
Danish said that in a state of peace or war, elections are a key element of the political system and that the government is ready to hold an early election for achieving peace in the country.
“In order to achieve peace, we are ready to hold elections under the supervision of the international community,” VP underscored.
This comes as the Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib emphasized the need for a democratic way to transfer power.
He stated that the government is ready for holding early presidential elections and that “President Ghani will not run in the elections.”
“This government is elected by the people, the people have voted and if another government is formed via people’s vote then it is okay but the government has no right to give people’s decision to 40 people that they make a decision over the future of Afghanistan,” Mohib said.
“Today anyone wants to take part in the future government they have to prepare to run for elections,” he stated.
Latest News
Taliban shadow district chief arrested in Baghlan
The Afghan forces have arrested two key Taliban members in northern Baghlan province, police said Sunday.
Ahmad Jawid Bisharat, a spokesman for Baghlan police, said that the designated chief and head of the military commission of the Taliban for the Sabari district of Khost were arrested in an operation on the Baghlan highway.
Bisharat, however, did not provide further details in this regard.
Meanwhile, at least six Taliban militants – including a group’s key commander – were killed in northern Takhar province, police said Sunday.
Khalil Asir, a spokesman for Takhar police, told Ariana News that the Taliban stormed the Khwaja Band Kusha security outpost in the Ishkamish district of the province on Saturday night.
According to Asir, the force pushed back the Taliban attack following a heavy clash with the militants.
Asir added that casualty was inflicted on the Afghan forces.
The Taliban has not commented yet.
Zerbena: Investment in chicken meat and egg production in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Interview with Abdul Karim Khurram, Head of Former President Hamid Karzai's Office
Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Arnout Pauwels, Deputy Head of the EU in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Efforts to draw up Turkey Summit agenda discussed
Sola: Concerns over US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
