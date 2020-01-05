Afghan land not to be used against other nations: Ghani

(Last Updated On: January 5, 2020)

In a statement by Afghan Presidential Office (ARG), President Ashraf Ghani assured Iranian President Hassan Rohani, over a telephone talk, Sunday, that in accordance with the US-Afghan Security Treaty, Afghan territory will never be used, for operations of any sorts, against other nations.

According to the statement, Ghani has expressed his condolences to the Iranian President and Iranians regarding the death of General Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq.

It is to be mentioned that Friday morning Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani along with some key commanders of Hashd al-Shaabi were killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad, January the 3rd, 2020.

According to another statement by the Afghan Presidential Office, both the US and Iran have been encouraged to resolve the escalated tensions via peaceful talks.