Afghan, Kazakh Officials Hold Business Matchmaking Conference in Kabul

Afghanistan and Kazakhstan on Tuesday held business matchmaking conference in Kabul.

The conference was organized between the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) and Ministry for Investments and Development of Kazakhstan in the Afghan capital.

At the event, Deputy Head of ACCI, Khan Jan Alokozai said that Afghan traders import construction items and petroleum from Kazakhstan which worth $866 million annually.

He stressed that Afghanistan’s export to Kazakhstan is mainly fresh and dry fruits which worth $13 million in a year.

“We want to boost our trade [relation] with Kazakhstan and the target is to increase our exports to the country,” Alokozai said.

The Acting Minister of Energy and Water, Gul Mohammad Khulmi, meanwhile, said that Afghanistan has the capacity of producing energy. “We are interested to pave way for domestic and foreign business in the country.”

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kabul, Halim Khan Yasin Galdino said that his country eyes to boost trade relations with Afghanistan.

He stressed that the increase in investments between the two countries could lead to economic growth and boost political ties.

The Kazakh official added that efforts are underway to provide better facilities for Afghan traders in Kazakhstan so that they could enhance their investment process in his country.