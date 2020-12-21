Latest News
Afghan journalist gunned down in another targeted attack
Taliban using child soldiers on the battlefield: Paktia governor
Mohammad Halim Fedayee, governor of Paktia province, said Monday the Taliban is using children in a conflict capacity on the battlefields – which is in violation of Islamic principles and international rules of war.
According to Fedayee, the insurgent group is using children as suicide bombers and to carry explosives, among other conflict-based activities.
“In the opponents ranks, children have been used in suicide attacks, as you see. In transferring explosives. It is not the ethics of war,” said Fedayee.
Members of the Paktia provincial council said not only are the Taliban using children in a military capacity, but so is the Afghan government.
According to the provincial council members, Taliban is however also using children as drug mules.
The council members in turn called on government to provide work opportunities for children in the province.
“Unfortunately the government does not have any policy for children and orphans who need to work.” said Mohammad Rahman, a member of the provincial council.
“I call on the opponents to not use children and not send children onto the battlefield, because the children are our future,” said Janat Khan, a provincial council member.
“I call on both sides – government and Taliban – to not use children for military purposes,” said Janat Gul Mangal, a tribal elder.
The provincial office of Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said that although they do not operate in Taliban controlled areas, they are aware of children having been arrested in connection with the planting of IEDs.
Taliban however rejected the claims and said the group does not use children for military purposes.
MPs accuse security bodies of failing to safeguard the lives of civilians
Some members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) said on Monday that since the start of First Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s 6.30am daily meetings, security in Kabul has deteriorated.
They said that government has failed to maintain security and because of this the number of people killed has increased.
“People want security, but they are making sacrifices everyday, and no one hears their voices. Kabul’s situation is bad and the situation in the provinces is worse. The country has become a slaughterhouse, and no one is being held responsible,” said one MP Mohammad Zahir Tamim.
“Security has not been provided since the implementation of the security charter but insecurity has increased. Government should investigate the blood of victims,” said another MP, Abdul Khaliq.
“The security sector is paralyzed, the daily 6:30am sessions are useless and have created a crisis in Afghanistan,” a third MP, Khalid Asad said.
Mir Rahman Rahmani, head of the Wolesi Jirga, agreed and said officials had failed to provide security.
“Security institutions can’t control the terrorist attacks; the people who vowed to bring security now do not have answers for the people; we should summon the security bodies [to answer to parliament],” said Rahmani.
On the other hand, Saleh said after Monday’s security meeting that insurgent groups plan to use fake MP vehicle registration plates in order to sow chaos. He informed the public that the current plates in use are no longer valid and that MPs need to exchange these for new ones through the ministry of interior.
This comes after MP Khan Mohammad Wardak survived an explosion that targeted his convoy in Kabul city on Sunday.
Ten people were killed in the explosion and another 52 were wounded – including Wardak.
Roadside IED explosion in Kandahar leaves four dead
At least four civilians were killed in a roadside mine explosion in Kandahar province on Monday, officials confirmed.
According to officials the incident happened on Monday afternoon when a rickshaw hit a roadside IED in Bagh Pul area, of Arghandab district.
Officials said two children are among the victims.
One other civilian was wounded in the blast, officials added.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
