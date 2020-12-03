Latest News
Afghan journalist Daryabi wins 2020 Anti-Corruption Award
Transparency International, the global coalition against corruption announced this week that Afghan journalist Zaki Daryabi, editor in chief of Etilaat Roz Newspaper and whistleblower Botakoz Kopbayeva from Kazakhstan have been selected as the winners of the 2020 Anti-Corruption Award.
“Journalist Zaki Daryabi and newspaper Etilaatroz have been selected Anti-Corruption Award Winners 2020 for their tireless efforts in exposing major corruption scandals in Afghanistan, despite the multiple challenges, threats and limitations,” Transparency International said in a tweet.
“They serve as an admirable example to journalists and young activists across the globe through their perseverance and sustainable approach to holding power to account,” Transparency International added.
The awards were presented at a ceremony held virtually on Wednesday night at the 19th International Anti-Corruption Conference.
“I am honoured to accept the Transparency International’s 2020 AntiCorruptionAward. I dream of the day that Afghanistan is no longer among the most corrupt and the deadliest places for journalists in the world,” Daryabi tweeted.
Today I recommit myself to realising that dream, Daryabi added.
Anti-Corruption Award recognises the courage and determination of the many individuals and organisations fighting corruption around the world.
Business
TAPI construction to start in Herat next year
Minister of Mines and Petroleum Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri on Thursday said that construction work on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Pipeline Project will kick off next year.
Speaking at a press conference Chakhansuri said the ministry has established an effective coordination mechanism between government institutions involved in the TAPI project and also with international institutions and TAPI partners.
“Fortunately, all the administrative, technical and legal problems of the TAPI project have been resolved and the practical work of this project will start next year in Herat province,” said Chakhansuri.
The minister also said that another project the ministry is working on is the construction of a 94.5 km-long gas pipeline from Sheberghan, capital city of Jawzjan province, to Mazar-e-Sharif and construction work will start in the next three months.
“The gas that will be transferred from Sheberghan to Mazar-e-Sharif through this pipeline will be used to generate 50 megawatts of electricity,” said Chakhansuri.
The minister said that soon 67 projects that have been approved by the High Economic Council will be put out to tender in accordance with Afghanistan’s mining laws and after the completion of the process companies that meet the standards will be awarded the contracts.
“These 67 projects will add 150 to 170 million Afghanis to Afghanistan’s national income, in addition to which 5 million Afghanis will be invested in these projects for five years and will directly provide employment to 3,000 people,” Chakhansuri said.
Latest News
US to keep two larger military bases in Afghanistan after drawdown
The Pentagon has approved drawdown plans in Afghanistan but will still keep two large military bases in the country, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an event hosted by Brookings Institution think tank, Milley said that in addition to the two bases, the US would also keep “several satellite bases.”
This was the first time a Pentagon or White House official has offered any details following outgoing US President Donald Trump’s sudden announcement last month of another major drawdown of troops – from around 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January.
This decision also left many NATO allies questioning the future of the mission in Afghanistan without US assistance.
Milley meanwhile said on Wednesday that the US military will also continue its two core missions – assisting Afghan security forces who are locked in conflict with Taliban insurgents and carrying out counterterrorism operations against IS-K (Daesh) and al-Qaeda.
However, Milley did not say which bases in Afghanistan would be shut down nor which bases would remain.
He also declined to speculate about what President-elect Joe Biden may decide. “What comes after that, that will be up to a new administration,” he said.
Milley also said the United States had “achieved a modicum of success” in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Finland pulls out two thirds of its troops in Afghanistan
Finland has decided to reduce the number of Finnish soldiers in Afghanistan and will immediately withdraw two thirds of its troops, the Finnish Defence Forces said in a press release.
Currently Finland has 60 soldiers in Afghanistan as part of NATO-led Resolute Support’s train, advise and assist mission.
“The number of Finnish soldiers in the NATO-led Operation Resolute Support in Afghanistan will decrease from about 60 to 20,” the Finnish Defence Forces statement read.
According to Finland’s defence forces, the “number of Finnish soldiers involved will be reduced and the Finnish security team will return home, as the operation has been reorganised and certain tasks have ended. The changes will take effect immediately.”
This comes after Finland’s Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen said in an interview in early October that the group of 60 Finnish soldiers could be repatriated sometime in 2021, with Finland’s involvement in the operation likely to end in the spring.
TAPI construction to start in Herat next year
Corona: Pandemic in Afghanistan discussed
Sola: Peace negotiators remove deadlocks ahead of intra-Afghan talks
Exclusive interview with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan
Afghan journalist Daryabi wins 2020 Anti-Corruption Award
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Journalist among three killed in IED explosion in Kabul
US vote counting underway, process expected to be slower this year
Biden beats Trump to become next American president
Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper
Corona: Pandemic in Afghanistan discussed
Sola: Peace negotiators remove deadlocks ahead of intra-Afghan talks
Exclusive interview with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan
Sola: Government, Taliban delegations agree on principles
Tahawol: Lack of consensus in peace process between government, politicians
Trending
-
Featured4 days ago
Iran’s plan to jail Afghan migrants sparks concern in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Deadly Humvee bomb targets public protection unit in Ghazni
-
Featured5 days ago
Afghan Republic’s team agrees ‘in principle’ to peace talks procedures
-
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Lack of consensus in peace process between government, politicians
-
Latest News4 days ago
Conflicting casualty tolls after Ghazni bombing leaves public confused
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan pilot told to rejoin air force or leave US protection
-
Latest News4 days ago
Suicide attacker targets Zabul’s provincial council head
-
Latest News5 days ago
Atmar calls on Muslim scholars to condemn “unjustified” violence in Afghanistan