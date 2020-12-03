Afghan journalist Daryabi wins 2020 Anti-Corruption Award

(Last Updated On: December 3, 2020)

Transparency International, the global coalition against corruption announced this week that Afghan journalist Zaki Daryabi, editor in chief of Etilaat Roz Newspaper and whistleblower Botakoz Kopbayeva from Kazakhstan have been selected as the winners of the 2020 Anti-Corruption Award.

“Journalist Zaki Daryabi and newspaper Etilaatroz have been selected Anti-Corruption Award Winners 2020 for their tireless efforts in exposing major corruption scandals in Afghanistan, despite the multiple challenges, threats and limitations,” Transparency International said in a tweet.

“They serve as an admirable example to journalists and young activists across the globe through their perseverance and sustainable approach to holding power to account,” Transparency International added.

The awards were presented at a ceremony held virtually on Wednesday night at the 19th International Anti-Corruption Conference.

“I am honoured to accept the Transparency International’s 2020 AntiCorruptionAward. I dream of the day that Afghanistan is no longer among the most corrupt and the deadliest places for journalists in the world,” Daryabi tweeted.

Today I recommit myself to realising that dream, Daryabi added.

Anti-Corruption Award recognises the courage and determination of the many individuals and organisations fighting corruption around the world.