Afghan-Iranian officials move to strengthen relations and tighten border controls
Afghanistan’s acting minister of foreign affairs Mohammed Haneef Atmar, and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif have agreed to take all necessary measures to prevent illegal border crossings and human trafficking by stepping up controls over the shared boundary.
This decision was announced late Monday night in a joint statement issued by the two officials as Atmar wrapped up a two-day official visit to Afghanistan’s neighboring country.
According to the statement, the security-frontier committee and the committee on the legalization of residence of nationals of the two countries on each other’s soil were assigned to adopt the necessary measures to ensure the security of the common border in order to prevent illegal travel, human trafficking, and smuggling.
“In this regard, the two sides highlighted the need for the Afghan security forces to be present in the border outposts emptied in Afghanistan, and for the Islamic Republic of Iran to facilitate issuing visas,” read the statement.
ﺑﯿﺎنیه ﻣﺸﺘﺮک وزرای اﻣﻮر ﺧﺎرجه ﺟﻤﮭﻮری اﺳﻼﻣﯽ اﻓﻐﺎﻧﺴﺘﺎن و ﺟﻤﮭﻮری اﺳﻼﻣﯽ اﯾﺮانhttps://t.co/vdQBJsllYl pic.twitter.com/GIcIjYkmYP
— MFA Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@mfa_afghanistan) June 22, 2020
Both sides also stressed the “need for the border guards of the two countries to monitor and control the common borders strictly and effectively, and undertook to prevent illegal border-crossing, human trafficking, and smuggling of drugs and any other items into the territory of each other.”
An agreement was also reached regarding mutual cooperation in observing international health regulations at the border crossings.
Numerous meetings were held during the two-day visit where a wide range of issues was discussed, including the expansion of relations between the two countries in various fields within the framework of eight working committees.
This includes committees on comprehensive documentation, legalization of residence of nationals, border cooperation, labor, water, cultural cooperation, energy, and health issues.
The two sides stated that in order to institutionalize and organize sound bilateral relations, Afghanistan and Iran would proceed with negotiations to finalize a comprehensive document on strategic cooperation and have this document finalized and ready to be signed within three months.
Iran also stated that it welcomed the peace process efforts and expressed readiness to help facilitate intra-Afghan negotiations. They also stated they would be willing to host such negotiations.
Both sides emphasized the need to reduce violence in Afghanistan “with the purpose of building trust and creating a positive atmosphere in order to launch the intra-Afghan negotiations as soon as possible, achieve a lasting ceasefire, and establish sustainable peace.”
“Considering the significance of regional and international consensus on the establishment of peace and security in Afghanistan, the two sides stressed the need to strengthen the regional and international cooperation and consultations and activate the capacities available in the region with the purpose of facilitating the negotiations and supporting the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’s establishment,” read the statement.
Both countries agreed that there was also a need to carry out joint programs in promoting common areas including that of the heritage of language, religion, and culture, as well as educational cooperation.
Detailed discussions were also held on recent incidents that resulted in human fatalities.
This comes after tension heightened early last month after reports emerged that Iranian border guards had allegedly beaten and thrown about 50 Afghan migrants into the Harirud river.
Iran has refuted these claims and said the incident, which resulted in the death of some migrants, happened on the Afghanistan side of the river.
The statement, however, indicated that Iran had informed the Afghan side of progress around ongoing investigations, and both sides agreed to adopt measures to prevent any recurrence of such an incident.
Discussions on boosting economic ties were also held and the two sides agreed on a number of cooperation initiatives in the transport and transportation sectors. Chabahar Port was highlighted as being the “driving engine of trade-transit cooperation in the region.”
Both sides agreed there was a need to provide welfare facilities at border crossings and that joint action was needed as a matter of urgency to “repair the infrastructure and the asphalt road for motor vehicles at the Dogharoun border crossing.”
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Director-General for West-Asia Seyed Rasoul Mousavi hailed Atmar’s visit.
“As an expert, I would like to say the visit of FM Atmar to Tehran was a very important and comprehensive one,” Mousavi Tweeted on Tuesday.
“Negotiations & agreements were reached in all areas. The joint statement of the visit is cold water on the fire of the ill-wishers of Iran & Afghanistan relations,” he added.
Iran has over the past 40 years hosted millions of Afghan refugees. According to Iran, it currently hosts about 1.5 million Afghan refugees who are living in the country illegally, in addition to about 800,000 documented
24 Taliban militants killed in Ghazni, Kandahar, Helmand: MoD
At least 24 Taliban militants were killed in clashes with the Afghan forces in Ghazni, Kandahar and Helmand provinces, the Defence Ministry said.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the MoD said that the militants attacked a security outpost on Monday in the Isfande area in the center of Ghazni province and faced resistance by the Afghan forces.
As a result, five Taliban fighters were killed and two more wounded in the incident.
In a separate incident, the Afghan forces carried out an airstrike on the Taliban’s strongholds in the Qal-e-Baran area in Qarabagh district of Ghazni which left six Taliban deaths and four wounded, the MoD said.
According to the statement, the Taliban militants attacked a security outpost at Camp Jegrom area of Kandahar’s Maiwand district on Tuesday night.
At least nine insurgents were killed in the clashes, the statement said but did not provide details on casualties of the Afghan forces.
In Helmand, at least four Taliban militants were killed by Afghan army soldiers.
The Defence Ministry added that the insurgents attacked the Afghan forces while they were patrolling in the Marja district of Helmand on Monday.
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incidents.
Afghanistan Coronavirus cases rise to 29,481 with 618 deaths
The Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday that 20 people have died of Coronavirus in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
According to the ministry, the death cases were recorded as follows: Kabul 2, Balkh 5, Paktia 1, Nangarhar 1, Logar 6, and Badakhshan 5, bringing the total fatalities to 618.
Meanwhile, 324 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country.
The cases – Kabul 92, Herat 98, Balkh 40, Paktia 18, Nangarhar 4, Ghazni 39, Badakhshan 19, Laghman 10, Kunar 3, Samangan 1 – in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.
It brings the total infections to 29,481 in Afghanistan.
The ministry further said that 419 people have been discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours after receiving treatment.
So far, 9,260 people have recovered from the virus.
Taliban attack security outposts in Kunduz, killing 9
At least nine Afghan security forces were killed in clashes with the Taliban militant in Kunduz province, a local official confirmed.
Esmatullah Muradi, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the clashes broke out late on Monday night after the insurgents stormed security outposts of the Afghan forces in Dasht-e-Archi district of the province.
The clashes lasted for several hours, as a result, three soldiers were also wounded, Muradi added.
The Taliban yet to make a comment on the matter.
It comes as the Taliban has intensified attacks against the Afghan forces across the country. The Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) said Monday that last week was the deadliest of the past 19 years for the Afghan Security and Defence Forces.
Javid Faisal, a spokesman for the organizations said that the Taliban militants have carried 422 attacks in 32 provinces, killing at least 291 Afghan forces.
Faisal also noted that at least 42 civilians, including women and children, were killed and 105 others were wounded in the violence Taliban committed across 18 provinces in the past one week.
