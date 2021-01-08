Business
Afghan, Iran local officials sign trade agreement
Iranian media reported that two provinces of Afghanistan and Iran on Thursday singed an agreement covering the energy, transportation, customs, production and investment sectors.
The agreement signed during fourth meeting of the Joint Economic Committee of Khorasan Razavi Province and Herat Province of Afghanistan said IRNA.
Iranian officials said that four working groups on customs and trade, transportation and transit, energy and fuel, and a production and investment working group held meetings to review issues of priority for the parties which led to the signing of an agreement.
Ali Rasoulian, deputy governor of Khorasan Razavi Province added that both sides agreed to facilitate the exchange of goods in the Dogarun border and ease investment and improve interactions so that healthier and better exchanges could be carried out at a lower cost in the Dogarun border.
Based on the agreements, the working hours of the border crossing will be increased, and a committee will meet on a monthly basis at the Dogarun border to review the existing obstacles and problems, he added.
The two sides also agreed to have financial exchanges with better and easier planning, he said, noting that power transmission lines from Khorasan Razavi to Afghanistan will also increase from 132 KV to 500 KV, which will benefit both parties.
Mouneseh Hassanzadeh, Herat deputy governor-general for social affairs, said that the agreement covering four fields.
Negotiations at the 4th meeting of the Joint Economic Summit of Khorasan Razavi and Herat were aimed at improving bilateral relations, growing economic relations, and creating investment opportunities, she said.
Notable that 4th meeting of the Joint Economic Summit of Khorasan Razavi and Herat was held from January 7-8 in Mashhad.
Business
Turkmen FM to attend launch of key projects in Afghanistan
The Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister is scheduled to visit Kabul next week to attend the inauguration of three joint projects.
In a statement issued by MoFA, officials said the Afghan foreign minister, Haneef Atmar, on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Turkmenistan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Raşit Meredow to discuss issues around bilateral relations.
“In addition to discussing the forthcoming visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to Kabul during which he will meet H.E. President Ashraf Ghani, H.E. Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar and National Security Advisor Dr. Hamdullah Mohib, the two sides talked about the opening ceremonies of three projects due to be inaugurated on the 14th of January 2021,” the statement read.
According to the statement, projects of the Railway line from Akina to Andkhui, Electrical Energy Project from Kerki – Andkhoi – Puli khumri; and the Fiber Optic Cable line extending internet connection from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan would be inaugurated.
The Turkmen official would also sign several Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the Afghan officials, including an MoU on Political Consultation, an MoU on Agriculture Quarantine, an MoU on Security and Protocol, and an MoU on issues related to Gas and Oil, the ministry’s statement read.
Business
Afghan minister calls for new Khaf-Herat railway line to link with Chabahar
Afghan Minister for Commerce and Industry Nisar Ahmad Faizi Ghoryani on Wednesday said the Khaf-Herat railway project was a great achievement for the people of Afghanistan and said he hoped this railway line would eventually be connected to the Chabahar-Zahedan rail network,
Speaking to Iran’s IRNA agency on the sidelines of the 8th round of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) meeting in Islamabad, also noted that Afghanistan’s banking-related challenges around trade and transit from Iran’s Chabahar port had been resolved.
He told IRNA that problems in receiving money related to the exports of Afghanistan to China and India through the port of Chabahar, had caused a slowdown in transit activities.
Ghoryani said: “Afghanistan raised the banking issue in the port of Chabahar with the American parties.”
“The port of Chabahar is excluded from Washington’s sanctions list, which is why the banking issue has been raised with the United States several times, and we have managed to get a 100 percent promise to lift it,” he said.
“The banking problem in Chabahar will be solved in the next few days and there will be no more obstacles or reasons for sabotaging Afghanistan’s transit trade through this important Iranian port.”
Ghoryani also told IRNA that Chabahar was a strategic port and an easy route to ensure the interests of Afghanistan and the region and said “we hope the Khaf railway will be connected to the Chabahar-Zahedan railway project.”
He also again lauded Iran for the new Khaf-Herat railway line and said: “Khaf railway is a great project that connects Afghanistan to Europe through the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
He also invited Iranian investors to participate in Afghan industries.
“Afghanistan imports stand at $7 billion a year, and we can work harder with Iranian investors to meet the needs of industry inside Afghanistan,” Ghoryani said.
Business
Afghan parliament rejects next year’s budget
The Afghan parliament (Wolesi Jirga) on Wednesday rejected the new fiscal year’s budget due to “serious problems” which they said hinged on the disproportionate allocation of money including to emergency codes.
MPs stated the allocation of 13 billion AFN to one emergency kitty, without stipulating what the money will be spent on, and the allocation of a further two billion AFN to emergency CODE 91 and 92, where problematic.
This budget was approved by cabinet in November after adjustments were brought to the Public Finance and Expenditure Management Regulation; a draft plan of hydrocarbons regulation; draft statute of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (the Afghan power company); and the draft law on cadastre.
The cabinet also approved a request by the Ministry of Economy to approve a $3.4 million dollar aid package from USAID to fight coronavirus.
In addition, cabinet at the time approved a request by the ministries of finance and higher education to transfer $1.5 million, not spent by the counter-narcotics unit, to help fund the construction of the Helmand University.
This comes after Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the House said Tuesday the Wolesi Jirga was working on a plan to equalize civil servants’ pay “and will pursue it seriously until it is signed and implemented by the government to ensure equality,” he said.
Rahmani also instructed the Parliamentary Committee on Finance and Budget to take this into consideration in the new fiscal year’s budget.
