Afghan Intelligence Detains 16 Daesh Members in Kabul, Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: April 4, 2019)

The  Afghan intelligence agency has detained at least 16 people in Kabul and Nangarhar provinces over links to the Daesh insurgent group.

In a statement released on Thursday, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) – Afghanistan’s intelligence agency said that a group of six Daesh members who were active in social media were arrested in the capital Kabul. The group members were running hundreds of fake accounts doing propaganda and recruits, the statement said.

The statement further said that in a separate incident, NDS operatives have detained 10 Daesh members in eastern Nangarhar province who were involved in different activities such as assassinations, smuggling weapons, ammunition, explosives, and family members of the terrorist group.

