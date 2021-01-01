Afghan, Indian clerics call war in Afghanistan ‘illegitimate’

(Last Updated On: January 1, 2021)

Muslim scholars from Afghanistan and India have called on the Taliban to halt attacks targeting civilian institutions and public infrastructures, describing the war in Afghanistan as “illegitimate” and contrary to the teachings of Islam.

The Ulema from various Islamic institutions in India and Afghanistan, in a gathering titled “The First Gathering of the Islamic Scholars of Afghanistan and India” held Wednesday, in New Delhi, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The clerics of both countries issued a joint declaration urging the warring parties “to stop war and declare an immediate nationwide ceasefire.”

“The war and violence perpetrated against the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan by the Taliban, and targeting of civilian institutions and public infrastructures by the Taliban goes against the basic teachings of Islam and therefore it is illegitimate and has no religious justification,” the declaration stated.

The scholars pointed out that Islam is a religion of “peace” and it urges harmony and unity among Muslims.

“We call on both the Taliban and the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to rise to the occasion and seize this rare opportunity to accelerate their negotiations for establishing a just and lasting peace in Afghanistan,” the declaration read.

The clerics stated that they support the steps taken by the government of Afghanistan to pave the way for reaching an enduring peace in the war-weary country.

They also emphasized the importance of preserving the achievement gained in the past two decades.

“In the past 19 years Afghanistan has made remarkable progress in various spheres, we urge that these hard-gained achievements to be preserved and protected,” the declaration noted.

“We call on other Ulema and Islamic scholars to come forward in support of the peace process in Afghanistan and raise their voice against the heinous attacks on innocent people and to call on the Taliban to agree to a nationwide ceasefire and embrace peace.”