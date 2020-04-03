Afghan hikers climb 4500 meters trail up the Hindukush

(Last Updated On: April 3, 2020)

Hikers from Afghanistan National Climbing and Mountaineering Federation successfully climbed up the Hindukush trekking 4500 meters of trail.

Ten Afghan hikers started trekking through the Salang pass up the Hindukush Mountains. Five of them succeeded to climb up the peak of the mountain trekking 4500 meters of trail.

The objective behind hiking up the peak of the Hindukush was to view the breathtaking natural landscape and perspective of Afghanistan out to the world.

It is noteworthy that the trek has taken place amid the Coronavirus pandemic threatening and putting sports event on hold in all over Afghanistan.