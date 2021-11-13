Business
Afghan growers seek larger market for profitable pine nuts
The pine nut growers in Afghanistan are hoping to further expand overseas market and earn a fair income in a bumper harvest, trying to shake off the negative impacts brought by COVID-19 and domestic turmoil.
Afghanistan is having a bumper harvest of pine nuts, with its output reaching 17,000 tons this year.
Harvesting and processing pine nuts has been a family business in every harvest season as a very important source of income. From pine cones to the ready-for-sale products, the fat-rich nuts need to go through multiple procedures.
The best pine nuts in the country gathered in the pine nut wholesale market in Kabul. The merchants and workers are busy cleaning, sorting and packaging them.
Pine nut trees grow in eight eastern provinces of Afghanistan, including Khost, Paktia, Paktika, Kapisa, Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan and Laghman.
The country’s northeastern mountains, where the average altitude is higher than 1,000 meters with lots of snow and sunlight, provide sound environment for pine trees with pine nuts of outstanding quality.
“Paktia people’s life depends on pine nuts because they don’ have land. The Urgun region in Paktia and the Khost Province are basically mountains, and locals harvest pine nuts from there,” said Abdul Wali, a pine nut trader.
“Pine nut is good for human body. That’s why we like to have it,” said Ahmad Jaweed, a customer.
Despite the good harvest, the pine nuts can hardly reach its essential overseas market due to the impact of COVID-19 and complicated domestic situation.
“The price is better than before. In the past, one kilo of pine nuts was 2,800 afghani to 3,000 afghani (about 30-32 U.S. dollars). But now it’s 1,700 A to 1,800 afghani (18.5-19.6 U.S dollars) because exporting them to other countries became difficult,” Jaweed said.
People in China helped out as a close neighbor earlier this month. During a live-streaming promotion event of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov 6, the influencers from China Media Group (CMG) and e-commerce companies sold 120,000 cans of pine nuts in minutes.
The Afghanistan Pine Nuts Production Union wrote a thanks letter to CMG. The pine nuts traders said that this business can not only bring in foreign exchanges to Afghanistan, but also provide large amounts of job opportunities.
“If we do pine nut business with China, I can tell you that around 50,000 people will have jobs in this field,” Wali said.
“From the economic point of view, it’s very beneficial for us,” Jaweed said.
Business
$112m generated through export of figs from Afghanistan this year
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said Wednesday that 18,000 tons of Afghan figs have been exported to foreign countries this year.
According to officials, the exporting of figs has generated as much as $112 million in revenue for Afghanistan.
Traders say that most Afghan figs are being exported to Indian markets.
Meanwhile, Afghan Chamber of Commerce officials in southern Kandahar province said that 70 percent of figs were exported to India and 30 percent to Pakistan.
Kandahar traders, however, called on the United States to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and ease the banking process in order to help boost the Afghan economy.
Earlier this month, Afghanistan resumed trade with neighboring China by sending 45 tons of pine nuts to the country via an air corridor.
“We exported 10 tons last year, but now this has increased to 45 tons. More than $1 billion (in revenue) will come to our country,” acting minister of commerce, Nooridin Azizi said.
Business
Ariana Airlines resumes flights to Dubai from Kabul
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed flights from Kabul to Dubai on Monday, reopening a heavily used international route that had been suspended since the Western-backed government collapsed in August.
Ariana will operate daily flights, charging $550 for a one-way ticket, the state-run airline said on its Facebook page.
A spokesman said there had been heavy demand for tickets on the first flight.
Dubai will be the only international destination offered by Ariana for the time being.
Some charter services have been flying to Kabul but normally scheduled commercial flights have remained suspended.
Business
China agrees to process visas for Afghan traders
Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu has pledged to start processing visas for Afghan traders to visit China, the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Sunday.
This comes after Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with China’s ambassador Wang on Saturday in Kabul, a ministry spokesman said.
“IEA acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met Wang Yu, the Chinese ambassador to Kabul this evening The meeting focused on bilateral relations, recent Afghan-Chinese Foreign Minister meeting, joint trade and particularly the export of Afghan pine nuts to China,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.
“In response to Muttaqi’s request, the Chinese ambassador pledged to facilitate necessary visa services for Afghan traders. Minister Muttaqi thanked China for its efforts towards expanding political and trade relations between the two countries,” Balkhi further tweeted.
The meeting comes days after the first shipment of Afghan pine nuts was exported to China since the takeover of Afghanistan by the IEA in mid-August.
Bodies of two women found in Paktia province
Afghan growers seek larger market for profitable pine nuts
IEA to establish a ‘much smaller’ military force: Muttaqi
Troika Plus reiterates support for Afghans following Islamabad meeting
Dutch return to partial lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar
Daesh claims responsibility for mosque attack in Kandahar
Ashraf Ghani found to have lied countless times during his tenure
Kidnapped doctor rescued by IEA forces in Herat province
Bayat Foundation moves on to Balkh in relief drive to feed the hungry
US working to make charter flights from Afghanistan more routine: Report
Saar: Joint statement of Islamabad Troika meeting discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Zerbena: Political tensions and their effects on foreign trade discussed
Saar: Foreign countries’ perceptions of Afghanistan discussed
Tahawool: Russia meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
WFP chief says Afghanistan humanitarian crisis is the ‘worst on earth’
-
Business4 days ago
Ariana Airlines resumes flights to Dubai from Kabul
-
World4 days ago
School fire kills at least 25 children in Niger
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA foreign minister to lead delegation for talks in Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan agrees to one-month ‘complete ceasefire’ with TTP
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran’s special envoy to Afghanistan set to visit Kabul
-
Sport4 days ago
India bow out of World Cup in style after hammering Namibia
-
Health4 days ago
WHO, UNICEF launch Afghan polio vaccine campaign with IEA backing