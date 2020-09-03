Featured
Afghan gov’t wraps up prisoner swap after Taliban hands over Commandos
Thursday marked a historic day for Afghanistan as all Taliban prisoners, except for seven, were freed and a number of Afghan National Army Commandos held captive by the Taliban were handed over to authorities, paving the way for intra-Afghan negotiations.
National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said the prisoner release process has almost ended and peace talks can now start.
He said: “It is imperative that intra-Afghan peace talks begin as soon as possible.
“The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has received our commandos held hostage by Taliban, after which the government released the remaining 400 convicts, except the few for which our partners have reservations. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing. We expect direct talks to start promptly,” he said.
Seven Taliban prisoners have not been released due to concerns raised by the US, France and Australia. These prisoners were convicted of killing French and Australian citizens.
Earlier in the day, Reuters reported the seven would be sent to Qatar and held under supervision.
This development has raised hopes that intra-Afghan negotiations will start within the next few days in Doha, however no details have yet been released.
Meanwhile, in a telephone conversation with Acting Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that Pakistan would consistently support Afghanistan on its path to peace and development.
Pakistan has long been accused of supporting the Taliban but has voiced support to the peace process lately.
In a statement issued by Pakistan’s foreign ministry Thursday, Qureshi said: “It [is] important that the Afghan leaders seize this historic opportunity and achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.”
He also welcomed the recent developments on the release of prisoners and urged all parties to take the necessary steps to start peace talks.
Qureshi also emphasized that intra-Afghan negotiations would also provide an opportunity to address the return of Afghan refugees currently in Pakistan.
Featured
Kabul to transfer seven Taliban prisoners to Qatar: Report
Afghanistan will transfer seven ‘hardcore’ prisoners to Qatar, officials from the Afghan government and members of the Taliban told Reuters on Thursday.
According to one official, the prisoners would be released soon although government did not want to free them on the grounds that they had killed foreign soldiers, Reuters reported.
The officials told Reuters that “they will be shifted to Doha”.
This comes after weeks of uncertainty around the release of the final 320 controversial prisoners.
The US, Australia and France had all requested some prisoners remain in custody after having killed their nationals.
This week, government resumed its prisoner release program and freed 200 of the remaining 320 prisoners and on Wednesday reports indicated the rest would be freed soon.
The prisoner issue has created a stumbling block in the way of peace talks as the Taliban has demanded the release of 5,000 listed prisoners.
In the past two months, President Ashraf Ghani has freed over 5,000 prisoners but held back on 400 initially.
In the past two weeks, however, that number has come down and only 120 prisoners remain in prison.
Meanwhile, all indications now point towards the Afghan peace talks team leaving this week for Doha – where the Taliban has its political office.
Earlier Thursday, Masood Stanekzai, the head of the negotiating team, said on Twitter that talks would start “soon”.
Featured
Chief peace negotiator says talks to start ‘soon’
Featured
UN chief concerned over US sanctions against top ICC prosecutor
Afghan gov’t wraps up prisoner swap after Taliban hands over Commandos
Kabul to transfer seven Taliban prisoners to Qatar: Report
Chief peace negotiator says talks to start ‘soon’
UN chief concerned over US sanctions against top ICC prosecutor
German military flight turned back after Turkey refused overflight permission
Top Daesh leader arrested in Kunar raid
MTN to quit Afghanistan, along with other Middle Eastern countries
Afghan MMA fighter defeats his American opponent
Afghan Cricket Board agrees tour of Zimbabwe now ‘not feasible’
Thousands raised in fundraising drive for specialist hospital in Kabul
Morning News Show Part1: Announcement of Abdullah’s candidates
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami Party
Zerbena: Afghanistan and Uzbekistan sign Electricity Transmission Agreement
Morning News Show Part2: Afghanistan security situation
Morning News Show Part1: Ghani appointed members of HCNR
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
- Latest News3 days ago
Hekmatyar claims political parties already in talks with Taliban
- Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan and Uzbekistan sign Electricity Transmission Agreement
- Featured4 days ago
Taliban violates Doha deal with shelling of US military bases
- Latest News4 days ago
Russia ‘questions’ Kabul’s desire for early peace settlement
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: Afghanistan security situation
- Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Members of High Council for National Reconciliation appointed
- Featured4 days ago
In peace talks move, Ghani appoints 48 as reconciliation council members