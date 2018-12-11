Afghan Gov’t Unveils Structure of Consultative Board for Peace Process

(Last Updated On: December 11, 2018)

The Afghan government has formed the High Consultative Board for the peace process and the negotiation team for talks with the Taliban, the NSC office said on Tuesday.

The office of National Security Council said that the new advisory board for peace will be held under the leadership of President Ashraf Ghani.

According to NSC office, the board will be responsible for providing constructive advice to the government leadership on peace, monitoring and evaluating the proposals of the working committees of the peace process, when required, providing the agenda and framework for the negotiating team of Afghanistan and supervising the implementation of peace negotiations.

Working committees of the High Consultative Board includes:

Committee of Representatives of Political Parties, Committee of Representatives of Religious Leaders and Scholars, Committee of Representatives of women elites, Committee of Representatives of Tribal Leaders, Committee of Representatives of civil society and Culture, Committee of Representatives of Private Sector, Committee of Representatives of refugees and Afghan Diaspora, and Committee of youth representatives, & war victims.

ONSC said that the committees have a coordinator which will be responsible for holding meetings and preparing agenda and drafts of the meetings. The meetings of the committees will be held each month.

The members of the advisory board include high-ranking government officials, including the president, vice presidents, Chief Executive and his deputies, Speakers of Meshrano Jirga and Wolesi Jirga, Chief Justice, National Security Advisor, Spy Chief, Attorney General, State Minister for parliamentary affairs, President’s Office Chief of Staff, Head of Afghanistan Ulema Council, Head of High Peace Council’s Secretariat.

The consultative board also includes Jihadi leaders – Former President Hamid Karzai, Abdulrab Rasool Sayyaf, Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, senior of Jamiat party’s leadership Yunus Qanooni, Mahaz party chief Syed Hamid Gilani, High Peace Council Chief Karim Khalili, Jamiat-e-Islami leader Salahuddin Rabbani, Paiwand Milli party leader Sayed Mansoor Naderi, leader of Islamic Movement of Afghanistan, Hezb-e-Islami Chief Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, Haji Din Mohammad, Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party Atta Mohammad Noor, Amena Fazli, Senator Sediqa Balkhi, Senior member of Jamiat-e-Islami party Mohammad Ismail Khan and leader of Afghanistan Green Trend Amrullah Saleh.

The new setup in the peace process comes after the U.S. special envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad has asked the Afghan government to formulate a negotiating team for peace talks with the Taliban as Washington seeks to end the 17 years of conflict in the war-weary country.