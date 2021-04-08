Latest News
Afghan govt to present single plan at Istanbul Summit: Saleh
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh has confirmed the Afghan Republic will present a single plan at the US-proposed Istanbul Summit which is scheduled for later this month and that the plan includes the suggestion of early elections.
Speaking to BBC, Saleh said the Republic’s plan, which includes early elections, stipulates that incumbent president Ashraf Ghani will not run for presidency.
Saleh said the Afghan government also wants regional and international guarantees for peace and assurances that no deals are made that gives one group all the power.
Saleh said the Republic’s peace plan is comprehensive.
“One of the reasons this plan will be unified is because the president has made it clear that he wants early elections and that he and his deputies will not be [electoral] candidates,” said Saleh.
However, the Republic’s plan sets out conditional resignations. The plan reportedly states that Ghani and his two vice presidents will not hand over power to a transitional government headed by an unelected president.
“We want a global guarantee, because the world owes Afghanistan, we are not asking for charity, this should be very clear, the deal that is being done, does not mean that a group enters from a window for conquest, coup and killing, these are the important points of this peace [plan],” Saleh said.
Meanwhile, the Turkish ambassador to NATO says the Doha talks need to be wrapped up at the Istanbul Summit and all Afghan leaders must agree on a political solution.
“All Afghan leaders are expected to be invited, as well as all important international and regional players, the United Nations, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States. We expect this meeting to complete the Doha talks. This is part of the peace process. All Afghan leaders must agree on a political solution,” said Turkey’s permanent representative to NATO Basat Öztürk.
Meanwhile, International Human Rights Watch has called for the full participation of Afghan women at the Istanbul Summit.
The organization says the UN, as the host of the Istanbul Summit, must ensure that women take part in the main negotiations and that women do not only engage in discussions on the sidelines.
The Istanbul Summit is expected to take place on April 16, in just eight days, and is expected to shape Afghanistan’s future political landscape.
Kidnapped Balkh child turns 10 while still being held hostage
Abdul Raouf, the Balkh boy kidnapped six months ago, celebrated his tenth birthday Thursday – a day that saw his emotional parents plead with government to help get their boy back.
The child’s mother said it was extremely difficult for her to not be with her son on his special day – especially as they have celebrated every birthday of his until now.
“Today is Abdul Raouf’s birthday, but he is not with us, and it is very difficult for us today, and if he was with us, we would celebrate his birthday today,” said his mother Zuhra.
The boy’s parents are also devastated about government not having been able to secure the release of their child, six months after he was kidnapped.
In a bid to push government to do more to release the child, the family has carried out a sit-in protest, in tents, outside the Balkh governor’s office for the past five months.
Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Raouf’s father, said that government officials had done nothing to help them except make promises.
“These people (government officials) have a harder heart than a stone and they do not care about anyone, and if they cared about someone, they would have found a clue [to his whereabouts] in six months,” said his father Mohammad Rafi.
One of the protesters said the kidnappers want money in exchange for Abdul Raouf, and every few days the family receives threatening messages.
“Nowadays the kidnappers are demanding one million and two hundred thousand dollars ($1.2 million),” said Kamal, one of the protesters.
Security officials meanwhile have stated they carried out numerous operations in the search for the child and that they have arrested suspects but in recent weeks, no new information has been shared with the media.
Pakistan delegation turns back after explosives found on Kabul runway
Pakistan’s Speaker of the House of Representatives, Asad Qaisar, returned to Islamabad on Thursday after the plane he was traveling in turned back from Afghanistan due to security threats.
Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said the aircraft was already in Afghanistan airspace when it turned back.
Khan said the plane was turned back after NATO warned they had found explosives on the runway at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul city.
Qaisar had been scheduled to arrive in Kabul on Thursday on a three-day visit.
“When the speaker of the Pakistani parliament landed [back] at Islamabad airport, the two sides talked and Asad Qaisar said he understood the situation in Afghanistan and would travel to Afghanistan soon,” said Khan.
NATO forces reportedly warned officials of explosives on the runway. However, members of the Wolesi Jirga (Afghanistan’s Lower House of Parliament) said it would investigate the incident.
“Members of the House of Representatives and the Administrative Board were present, the decision is that this issue will be reviewed by a committee later, but for now, NATO forces have canceled the trip due to security threats,” said Abdul Qadir Zazai Watandost, Wolesi Jirga Secretary.
However, security officials at Hamid Karzai International Airport say all flights into and out of Kabul were postponed for several hours after they received a warning from NATO forces.
According to the officials, explosives had been planted on one of the runways years ago.
“Forty minutes ago, the coordination department announced that NATO forces had discovered explosives at the airport on one of the runways during construction work, which is why all flights have been canceled,” said Reyaz Arian, the commander of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
“The safety of all people is our priority, as long as there is a threat, no plane will be allowed to land,” said Toryalai Takal, airport operations officer.
Washington condemns attack on Kandahar base housing US troops
The Pentagon condemned the Taliban attack on a Kandahar air base Wednesday, where several hundred U.S. troops are based, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a press briefing.
“We condemn today’s attack on Kandahar airfield, home to several hundred U.S. and coalition personnel,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday night at the press briefing.
“While the attack resulted in no casualties or damage, the Taliban’s decision to provoke even more violence in Afghanistan remains disruptive to the opportunity for peace presented by ongoing negotiations,” he added.
A U.S. Forces-Afghanistan spokesman said the airfield is under control of the Afghan government, but U.S. and coalition troops are still present.
“The rockets landed outside the perimeter and there was no damage [and] no casualties,” the spokesman said in a statement.
Kirby, however, would not directly answer a question by the Washington Examiner on whether the attack constituted a violation of the U.S. agreement with the Taliban.
“I’m not prepared to give you an assessment right now, one way or the other, as to how this suits with the agreement,” he said.
“Clearly, the violence is too high,” he said of the situation in Afghanistan. “Clearly, this attack certainly indicates that’s going to be disruptive to the opportunity to achieve a peaceful negotiation, but I’m not prepared today to give an assessment of this attack as balance against the Doha agreement.”
Wednesday’s rocket attack comes just three weeks before the May 1 deadline for U.S troops withdrawal from Afghanistan as per the agreement signed in February last year between the Taliban and the US.
However, the Biden administration is still reviewing the situation and expectations currently are Washington will seek to extend troop presence in Afghanistan for the short-term.
Last month US President Joe Biden said in an interview a complete withdrawal would not be impossible but it would be “tough” from a logistics point of view.
Sola: Istanbul peace summit discussed
Zerbena: Government plans to build dams across the country
Morning News Show: IPDs situation Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: New academic system for managing education discussed
Sola: Efforts for unifying an agenda for Istanbul summit
