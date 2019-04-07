Afghan Gov’t to Form Peace and Reconciliation Council: Abdullah

(Last Updated On: April 8, 2019)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said on Saturday that an initiative is underway which will lead to the establishment of a council on peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

In an interview with Turkey’s TRT World news agency on the sideline of the World Economic Forum in Jordan, Abdullah said, “Hopefully tomorrow, or in the coming days there will be a leadership council for reconciliation established.”

There’s hope that the newly-formed council will bring about an eventual power-sharing agreement with the Taliban, said Abdullah as quoted by the news agency.

He said the purpose is to present a unified and solidified vision for Afghans as far as the peace process is concerned.

He added that the eventual purpose of the Leadership Council for Reconciliation is aimed at “some sort of power-sharing agreement with the Taliban.”

Abdullah has told TRT World that the initiative was his proposal and will see the government and other political leaders form a council which will discuss all issues related to peace and reconciliation in the war-weary country.

It comes as the Consultative Peace Jirga is scheduled for 29th of April in which at least two thousand people would participate. It would comprise of 23 sections to represent political parties, civil society, tribal elders, and member of the national council.

Mohammad Umar Daudzai the Head of High Peace Council Secretariat, who is also leading a commission which is responsible for organizing the Peace Jirga said that representatives from different parts of the Afghan community will be invited.

Earlier, a member of the High Peace Council said that the Taliban representatives will be invited to participate at the Jirga as well.

“No Afghan should be deprived of taking part in the Loya Jirga, based on this principle the Taliban are also Afghans and they should not be deprived. How they will be invited is a political issue that will be decided in the future,” Daudzai added.