Afghan gov’t to decide on remaining Taliban prisoners

(Last Updated On: July 4, 2020)

The Afghan government said that it will decide the release of the remaining Taliban prisoners on Sunday, a step advancing to the commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations

Sources in the government say that the decision about the release of hundreds of Taliban prisoners will be taken on Sunday, to begin Intra-Afghan Talks soon.

Sources say the Afghan government opposes the release of about 100 Taliban prisoners involved in deadly attacks and organized crime, however, the full prisoner release was set as a precondition to the start of Intra-Afghan talks by the Taliban.

“Many of those released are not nice people. They clearly were at least in warfare against the Afghan people, so the government has been forthcoming courageous in trying to take these steps and actions as a way to build confidence,” said Ross Wilson, the US Chargé d’Affaires in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, sources associated with the Afghan government say that a decision will be made tomorrow Sunday to release several hundred more Taliban prisoners. According to these sources, the decision will be taken to start the Intra-Afghan talks as soon as possible.

“The Afghan government has taken all the necessary steps to start negotiations between the Afghans. We expect the Taliban to enter into direct talks with the Afghan government by reducing violence,” said Najia Anwari, a spokesman for the Ministry of Peace.

According to Afghan government statistics, nearly 4,000 Taliban prisoners have been released so far. The Taliban have also said they have released more than 700 government-affiliated prisoners.

“If the agreement is not reached, the Taliban will not take part in the Afghan talks,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander.

Negotiations between Afghans are expected to take place in Doha this month, but the escalation of violence by the Taliban and the government’s failure to release some Taliban prisoners are seen as a barrier to the talks. The United States has called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to take immediate action against the ongoing Afghan conflict.