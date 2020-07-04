Latest News
Afghan gov’t to decide on remaining Taliban prisoners
The Afghan government said that it will decide the release of the remaining Taliban prisoners on Sunday, a step advancing to the commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations
Sources in the government say that the decision about the release of hundreds of Taliban prisoners will be taken on Sunday, to begin Intra-Afghan Talks soon.
Sources say the Afghan government opposes the release of about 100 Taliban prisoners involved in deadly attacks and organized crime, however, the full prisoner release was set as a precondition to the start of Intra-Afghan talks by the Taliban.
“Many of those released are not nice people. They clearly were at least in warfare against the Afghan people, so the government has been forthcoming courageous in trying to take these steps and actions as a way to build confidence,” said Ross Wilson, the US Chargé d’Affaires in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, sources associated with the Afghan government say that a decision will be made tomorrow Sunday to release several hundred more Taliban prisoners. According to these sources, the decision will be taken to start the Intra-Afghan talks as soon as possible.
“The Afghan government has taken all the necessary steps to start negotiations between the Afghans. We expect the Taliban to enter into direct talks with the Afghan government by reducing violence,” said Najia Anwari, a spokesman for the Ministry of Peace.
According to Afghan government statistics, nearly 4,000 Taliban prisoners have been released so far. The Taliban have also said they have released more than 700 government-affiliated prisoners.
“If the agreement is not reached, the Taliban will not take part in the Afghan talks,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander.
Negotiations between Afghans are expected to take place in Doha this month, but the escalation of violence by the Taliban and the government’s failure to release some Taliban prisoners are seen as a barrier to the talks. The United States has called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to take immediate action against the ongoing Afghan conflict.
COVID-19; Ghazanfar’s body laid to rest in Balkh
Mohammad Yousuf Ghazanfar, the President’s Special Envoy for development, economic, commercial, and alleviation of poverty affairs has died of Coronavirus.
The Presidential Palace issued a statement called the death of Ghazanfar as a great loss for the country; saying he had “served the country.”
Yousuf Ghazanfar’s body was laid to rest in Mazar-e-Sharif in a special ceremony attended by a number of government officials.
The presidential palace says that Mohammad Yusuf Ghazanfar’s was a “pious, benevolent and nationalist figure” who was always striving for progress and development in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce considers Yousuf Ghazanfar’s functions to be very valuable for economic development in the country.
Yousuf Ghazanfar was under treatment in Turkey after contracting the coronavirus.
The funeral ceremony for Ghazanfar was held at the Presidential Palace as well while his corpse was being buried in Balkh on Saturday evening.
(1/5) مراسم نماز جنازۀ غایبانه مرحوم محمد یوسف غضنفر نمایندۀ فوق العاده رئیس جمهور در امور اقتصادی و تجارتی و کاهش فقر که روز گذشته در اثر بیماری کرونا وفات نموده بود، به اشتراک محمد اشرف غنی رئیس جمهوری اسلامی افغانستان در ارگ برگزار گردید. pic.twitter.com/pKE1EEEKYA
— ارگ (@ARG_AFG) July 4, 2020
The ceremony was attended by President Ashraf Ghani, the First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, a number of cabinet ministers, high-ranking government officials, and a number of prominent figures of the country.
The President and other participants paid tribute and prayed for the soul of the late Yousuf Ghazanfar and wished the deceased a happy paradise.
Ghazanfar died of coronavirus at a hospital in Ankara, Turkey on Friday evening.
COVID-19 cases rise to 32,672 in Afghanistan
Afghanistan has recorded 348 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of Public Health in a Coronavirus updates surveillance said the total number of infections in the country has risen to 32,672.
According to the ministry, the new cases have been registered in Kabul (164), Herat (28), Balkh (23), Paktia (4), Nangarhar (3), Takhar (3), Bamyan (33), Baghlan (7), Badghis (14), Nimroz (12), Parwan (2), Badakhshan (20), Maidan Wardak (5), Laghman (1), Daikundi (9), Kunar (2), Helmand (6), Panjsher (5), Ghor (5), Zabul (2).
Meanwhile, seven COVID-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours.
The death cases were registered as follows, Kabul (1), Parwan (4), Nangarhar (1), Nimruz (1), bringing the total fatalities to 826 in the country.
The Health Ministry further said that 1,833 patients have been recovered and fully discharged from hospitals.
It brings the total recoveries to 19,164 in the country.
There are 11,093,182 cases tested positive worldwide, with 525,491 deaths and 5,890,052 recoveries.
11 Taliban militants killed – Paktia
At least 11 Taliban militants were killed in clashes with the Afghan forces and in mine explosions in Paktia province.
Provincial security officials said that the militants carried out attacks on security outposts in the Kelkin area in Mirzaka district of Paktia on Friday night.
At least five insurgents were killed and four others wounded in the counterattack, the officials added.
According to the officials, a security guard of Paktia police chief was also killed in the incident.
Meanwhile, six Taliban fighters – four in Ahmad Khel district and two in Khoshmand district – were killed in their own mine blasts while they were attempting to plant roadside mines to target civilians and the Afghan forces, the 203 Thunder Corps said in a statement.
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incidents.
