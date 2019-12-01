Afghan Gov’t Terminates Gold, Copper Mining Contracts

(Last Updated On: December 1, 2019)

The Afghan government has terminated the two extraction contracts of Badakhshan’s gold mines and Sar-e Pul’s Balkhab copper mine.

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) said on Sunday that President Ashraf Ghani ordered the termination of the contracts during a High Economic Council meeting last week.

“A few days ago the High Economic Council had decided to terminate the contracts of Badakhshan’s gold mines and Sar-e Pul’s Balkhab copper mine,” the Ministry’s spokesman Abdul Qadir Mutfi said.

Mutfi added that the reasons were that the companies could not fulfill the commitments they made during the bidding process and the main issue was their financial commitment.

In 2012, Turkish and Afghan companies and an English company won bidding for Badakhshan gold mines and Balkhab’s copper mine which the former minister of urban was the main stakeholder.

The two companies were supposed to invest $ 87 million on these projects.