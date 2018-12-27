Afghan Gov’t, Taliban Agree to Hold Talks – Report

(Last Updated On: December 27, 2018)

Pakistan has convinced the Afghan government and the Taliban to hold peace talks, Pakistani officials have told the Nation newspaper based in Lahore.

“It’s a huge success for Pakistan. We don’t know when the talks will be formally held but they have taken a step forward. They (the Afghan government and the Taliban) have agreed for peace talks. They will discuss terms and conditions in the coming days,” a Pakistani official was quoted as saying.

The Afghan government also confirms developments for the launch of an intra-Afghan negotiation.

Meanwhile, Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council during his visit in Kabul with Afghan leaders has told that talks between Tehran and the Taliban were held “to help curb the security problems in Afghanistan”.

“The National Security Council Advisor of the Islamic Republic of Iran has promised to make all their efforts to convince Taliban to start negotiation with the Afghan government,” said Omid Maysam, a spokesman for Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

Tehran confirms its contacts with the Taliban, adding the relation will become more vivid in the near future.

“We have this process and it will become more clear next week. This process aims to help the government of Afghanistan,” said Ali Shamkhani to Iranian National Radio and Television.

At the same time, Moscow says the planned withdrawal of half of the American troops from Afghanistan was “a step in the right direction”.

At a weekly briefing on Wednesday, Maria Zakharova the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that Russia was waiting to see how the withdrawal would be realized in practice.