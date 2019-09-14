Afghan Gov’t Suspends Its Peace Efforts until Election

Afghan government suspends its peace efforts until holding the presidential election which is due on September 28 this month, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Saturday.
Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Mr. Sediqqi said that the future government will lead the Afghan peace process which is a key priority for the nation.
Ghani’s spokesman further said that a legitimate peace deal with the Taliban insurgent group can only come after the election.
Mr. Sediqqi added that there will be a big change in the security situation of the country within the next 10 days.
Afghanistan’s presidential election was widely expected to be delayed under any U.S.-Taliban peace deal.
However, last week President Donald Trump said that the negotiation with the Taliban are dead.