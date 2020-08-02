Featured
Afghan govt releases another 317 Taliban inmates bringing total to 4,917
The Afghan government has released a further 317 Taliban prisoners in the past two days and will continue to do so until it reaches its 5,100 target.
In a tweet on Sunday, the National Security Council said the prisoners were released from Parwan and other provincial prisons, bringing the total to 4,917.
“Release will continue until the total reaches 5,100,” read the tweet.
This comes after President Ashraf Ghani announced on Friday that a further 500 prisoners would be freed over the next few days.
This group was not however believed to have been on the Taliban’s list – which calls for the release of 400 of what has been described as the “most dreaded” Taliban members.
Releasing this group has raised concerns among not only Afghan officials but also Western allies and diplomats.
Reuters stated that some Western allies had also expressed concerns over the release of about 200 of the final group of 400.
“The Americans and their allies agree that it would be insane to let some of the most dreaded Taliban fighters walk out freely…the Afghan forces arrested them for conducting some of the most heinous crimes against humanity,” said a senior western diplomat in Kabul.
According to Reuters, of the 400 prisoners, around 200 are accused by the Afghan government of masterminding attacks on embassies, public squares and government offices, and killing thousands of civilians in recent years, including a huge 2017 blast targeting the German Embassy in Kabul.
Two Taliban sources and one former senior Afghan official said senior members of the militant Haqqani Network, which has ties to the Taliban, are also among the group.
USAID steps in to help WFP feed 95,000 desperate Afghan families
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of US$12 million from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance in support of WFP’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s public health emergency has been compounded by increasing levels of food insecurity and many communities’ livelihoods are being obliterated due to the ongoing pandemic.
According to the WFP, this contribution from USAID will allow them to provide 95,000 families affected by the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 with direct cash-transfers.
Each family will receive AFN6,000 (US$79) through cash based transfers to partially cover their food needs for two months.
“COVID-19 has disrupted the livelihoods of families across the country relying on day labour, small trade or remittances, most of all in the cities where the lockdowns have left them without opportunities to earn money to buy their next meal,” said Peter Natiello, Mission Director for USAID Afghanistan.
“Through our partnership with WFP, USAID will help reach some of the most vulnerable families affected by COVID-19 in Afghanistan with food assistance.”
Vulnerable families in Herat City and the capital Kabul, the two urban centres of the country with the highest number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 and where the impact of the pandemic on the economy and individual livelihoods is being felt the most, will receive the assistance.
The assistance will help keep these most vulnerable urban families from being forced to resort to negative coping mechanisms such as begging, child labour or eating fewer and smaller meals.
“We’re grateful for this generous contribution from USAID and the continued support for WFP in Afghanistan,” said WFP Afghanistan Deputy Country Director and Officer-in-Charge Robert Kasca.
“This contribution comes at critical times when we are facing additional needs of US$53 million due to COVID-19. Without concerted action, Afghanistan could face its most devastating food security crisis in decades.”
At the outset of 2020, more than 12 million people were already facing acute food insecurity due to decades of conflict, natural disasters and growing poverty, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Analysis.
Now, COVID-19 leaves millions of Afghans at risk of falling into hunger, faced with unusually high food prices and reduced employment opportunities.
With the far-reaching consequences of the pandemic, WFP is further providing services in health centres and through mobile teams to prevent and treat malnutrition in girls, boys and pregnant and lactating women.
Under strict precautions to quell the spread of the coronavirus, WFP is continuing asset creation activities that help food-insecure families cover their food needs and build the resilience of their communities.
Due to the impact of COVID-19 in Afghanistan, WFP is working to reach 3 million people more than initially planned, creating additional funding needs of US$53 million.
In total, WFP plans to reach 10.3 million food-insecure people in 2020.
Funding requirements from July to December 2020 for all of WFP’s activities in Afghanistan are US$218 million, of which US$135 million remain to be resourced.
This latest contribution from USAID follows contributions of US$49 million in 2020 and US$92 million in 2019.
Afghan special forces kill senior Daesh militant
The Afghan intelligence service said late Saturday it had killed a high ranking Daesh operative in an operation in eastern Afghanistan.
A statement released by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said Assadullah Orakzai was an intelligence leader for Daesh and had been killed by special forces near Jalalabad.
Orakzai was suspected of being involved in several deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets in Afghanistan, the NDS said.
Daesh in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for countless attacks in the country over the past few years.
Just in March, a lone Daesh attacker killed at least 25 people at a Sikh temple in Kabul.
While worshippers were performing rituals, a man armed with hand grenades and wearing a suicide vest stormed the temple complex in a crowded part of the city.
More than 200 people were inside when the siege began. It took security officials nearly seven hours to kill the assailant, who was wearing a military uniform.
COVID-19
No end in sight to COVID crisis, its impact will last for ‘decades’
The World Health Organization’s emergency committee has warned that there is no end in sight yet to the COVID-19 public health crisis that has so far infected more than 17 million people and killed over 650,000 people.
Following its fourth emergency meeting, the emergency committee, convened by the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, “unanimously agreed” the outbreak still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the WHO highlighted the “anticipated lengthy duration” of the pandemic, noting “the importance of sustained community, national, regional, and global response efforts.”
‘Once-in-a-century health crisis’
“The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come”, Tedros told the Committee in his opening remarks on Friday.
“Many countries that believed they were past the worst are now grappling with new outbreaks. Some that were less affected in the earliest weeks are now seeing escalating numbers of cases and deaths. And some that had large outbreaks have brought them under control.”
The Committee made a range of recommendations to both WHO and Member States.
It advised the agency to continue to mobilize global and regional multilateral organizations and partners for COVID-19 preparedness and response and to support Member States in maintaining health services, while also accelerating the research and eventual access to diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines.
It advised countries to support these research efforts, including through funding.
The committee also advised countries to strengthen public health policies to identify cases, and improve speedy contact tracing, “including in low-resource, vulnerable, or high-risk settings and to maintain essential health services with sufficient funding, supplies, and human resources.”
Countries were also advised by the committee to implement proportionate measures and advice on travel, based on risk assessments, and to review these measures regularly.
