Latest News
Afghan gov’t refuses to release “dangerous” Taliban prisoners
The Afghan government has refused to release the Taliban prisoners who are accused of involvement in deadly attacks, a released demand by the Taliban as a pre-condition to starting the intra-Afghan negotiations, Reuters reported citing five sources.
Based on five European, Asian and Afghan officials Reuters reported that the Afghan government had opposed the release of hundreds of Taliban prisoners and now western powers are backing the government’s refusal.
These prisoners are accused of involvement in large-scale terrorist attacks including the 2017 car bomb attack at the Zanbaq square, the report said.
Meanwhile, the NATO Secretary-General said that the release of prisoners is a part of the US-Taliban agreement and a precondition for the start of negotiations, and NATO expects progress to be made in this area.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said: “One part of this agreement, the US-Taliban agreement is… the release of prisoners on both sides. That’s part of the agreement. That’s the way to create the conditions for intra-Afghan negotiations. And I’m absolutely certain that the only way to reach a political, sustainable, peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan is to have an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process. Therefore, intra-Afghan negotiations are so important.”
Meanwhile, the Taliban has set the release of the remaining 2,000 prisoners as a precondition for the start of intra-Afghan talks.
“It will certainly not be possible to start Intra-Afghan talks in Afghanistan unless 2,000 prisoners are released from prison,” said Jalaluddin Shinwari, the Taliban’s attorney general.
Hurdles on the way of prisoner release are said to be unsolved. Reuters has said that if the obstacles to the release of prisoners are removed, the ground will be prepared for the start of negotiations.
The Office of the National Security Council says that the release of Taliban prisoners is based on the President’s decree, taking into account the age, health status, and time of detention and that prisoners are not subject to the release process under any other circumstances.
So far, more than 3,000 Taliban prisoners have been released. In the new phase, hundreds of other Taliban prisoners were released in the following days. Intra-Afghan Talks are said to begin by the end of this month, with the release of 5,000 prisoners.
Latest News
Presidential Palace imposes travel restrictions on Ministry of Finance employees
The Presidential Palace in a decree has imposed a new travel restriction on employees of the Ministry of Finance.
Under the decree, the Ministry’s employees – up to grade 5th posts – are not allowed to travel abroad without the coordination with the presidential office.
While the judiciary is the only authority to issue an exit ban, the decree asked the Finance Ministry to provide the president’s office a clear mechanism on how its employees should adjust their travel.
Meanwhile, Mir Rahman Rahmani, the Speaker of the House of Representatives stated that the government’s move shows a great deal of discredit in government entities, as well as to indicate presidential interference into the judiciary.
Integrity Watch of Afghanistan also says that the government has not taken appropriate steps to combat corruption in the Ministry of Finance, and “many of its actions were illegal.”
Ministry of Finance, however, declined to comment on the matter.
This comes as the government had previously banned 68 officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance from leaving the country on allegation of corruption.
Latest News
Champions League scheduled to resume on August
The Champions League, after a five-month suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is now scheduled to resume in August.
CL is scheduled to finish with a 12-day mini-tournament in Lisbon of Portugal.
Eight teams will play from the quarterfinals in knockout games at two venues, the UEFA executive committee decided on Wednesday.
The final will be held at the home stadium of Portuguese club Benfica on Sunday, Aug. 23 — the latest date ever.
The timing and place of the remaining matches of the 1/16 stage are yet to be announced.
This comes as the other major European leagues are already resumed.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus update: 346 new cases, total 27,878
The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that 346 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan.
The cases – 231 in Kabul, 25 in Kandahar, 25 in paktia, 19 in Bamyan, 13 in Nimruz, 9 Hekmand, 6 in Urozgan, 6 in Kunduz, 5 in Takhar, 4 in Zabul, 2 in Nuristan, and one in Nangarhar – were recorded in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total affected people to 27,878 in Afghanistan, the Health Ministry said.
Meanwhile, two people have died of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while 302 others were fully discharged from hospitals after recovering their health, the ministry added.
So far, 548 people have died of the virus and a total of 7962 people have been recovered from the virus in the country.
Tahawol: Foreign Forces’ withdrawal in Afghanistan
Champions League scheduled to resume on August
Morning News Show: Progress in Afghan Peace process
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
ADB’s governors approve ADB’s financial statements
Government approves lockdown gradual exit plan – Kabul
Khalilzad in Kabul for peace process
Morning News Show: Khalilzad emphasizes to decrease level of violence
Morning News Show: Progress in Afghan Peace process
Tahawol: Efforts to start intra-Afghan dialogue
Sola: NATO plans reduce troops in Afghanistan
Coronavirus: Highest COVID-19 death toll in a single day
