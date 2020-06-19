Latest News
Afghan gov’t refuses release of “dangerous” Taliban prisoners
The Afghan government has refused to release the Taliban prisoners who are accused of involvement in deadly attacks, a demand by the Taliban as a pre-condition to starting the intra-Afghan negotiations, Reuters reported citing five sources.
Based on five European, Asian and Afghan officials Reuters reported that the Afghan government had opposed the release of hundreds of Taliban prisoners and now western powers are backing the government’s refusal.
These prisoners are accused of involvement in large-scale terrorist attacks including the 2017 car bomb attack at the Zanbaq square, the report said.
Meanwhile, the NATO Secretary-General said that the release of prisoners is a part of the US-Taliban agreement and a precondition for the start of negotiations, and NATO expects progress to be made in this area.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said: “One part of this agreement, the US-Taliban agreement is… the release of prisoners on both sides. That’s part of the agreement. That’s the way to create the conditions for intra-Afghan negotiations. And I’m absolutely certain that the only way to reach a political, sustainable, peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan is to have an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process. Therefore, intra-Afghan negotiations are so important.”
Meanwhile, the Taliban has set the release of the remaining 2,000 prisoners as a precondition for the start of intra-Afghan talks.
“It will certainly not be possible to start Intra-Afghan talks in Afghanistan unless 2,000 prisoners are released from prison,” said Jalaluddin Shinwari, the Taliban’s attorney general.
Hurdles on the way of prisoner release are said to be unsolved. Reuters has said that if the obstacles to the release of prisoners are removed, the ground will be prepared for the start of negotiations.
The Office of the National Security Council says that the release of Taliban prisoners is based on the President’s decree, taking into account the age, health status, and time of detention and that prisoners are not subject to the release process under any other circumstances.
So far, more than 3,000 Taliban prisoners have been released. In the new phase, hundreds of other Taliban prisoners were released in the following days. Intra-Afghan Talks are said to begin by the end of this month, with the release of 5,000 prisoners.
Champions League scheduled to resume on August
The Champions League, after a five-month suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is now scheduled to resume in August.
CL is scheduled to finish with a 12-day mini-tournament in Lisbon of Portugal.
Eight teams will play from the quarterfinals in knockout games at two venues, the UEFA executive committee decided on Wednesday.
The final will be held at the home stadium of Portuguese club Benfica on Sunday, Aug. 23 — the latest date ever.
The timing and place of the remaining matches of the 1/16 stage are yet to be announced.
This comes as the other major European leagues are already resumed.
Afghanistan Coronavirus update: 346 new cases, total 27,878
The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that 346 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan.
The cases – 231 in Kabul, 25 in Kandahar, 25 in paktia, 19 in Bamyan, 13 in Nimruz, 9 Hekmand, 6 in Urozgan, 6 in Kunduz, 5 in Takhar, 4 in Zabul, 2 in Nuristan, and one in Nangarhar – were recorded in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total affected people to 27,878 in Afghanistan, the Health Ministry said.
Meanwhile, two people have died of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while 302 others were fully discharged from hospitals after recovering their health, the ministry added.
So far, 548 people have died of the virus and a total of 7962 people have been recovered from the virus in the country.
US reaches agreed troop-cut target of 8,600 – Afghanistan
The United States has reduced its troops level to 8,600 in Afghanistan, fulfilling its obligation as part of the US-Taliban agreement, General Kenneth McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, said Thursday.
“What I would tell you now is we have met our part of the agreement…We agreed to go to the mid-8,000 range within 135 days…We are at that number now, ” said McKenzie in an event hosted by the Aspen Institute think tank on June 18.
The US and the Taliban signed an agreement for bringing peace in Afghanistan on February 29 in Qatar.
Under the deal, the US agreed to reduce its troops in Afghanistan from 12,000 troops to 8,600 by mid-July. In exchange, the group pledged to cut ties with terrorist groups like Al-Qaida.
McKenzie said that the Taliban is no longer friend with the ISIS/Daesh, “What we need to see is what they’re going to do against al-Qaeda. And we need to see that in deeds and not words.”
This top US General said that the withdrawal of the full forces is “conditional” and would happen only if the Taliban fulfill its commitment.
“Conditions would have to be met that satisfy us that attacks against our homeland are not going to be generated from Afghanistan,” he said.
It comes as the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the Taliban has to live up to their commitments in the agreement they made with the United States.
Addressing a teleconference following the meetings of NATO Defence Ministers, Stoltenberg added, “I am absolutely certain that the only way to reach a political, sustainable, peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan is to have an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process. Therefore, intra-Afghan negotiations are so important.”
“NATO Allies support the peace efforts, and we are closer to real intra-Afghan negotiations now than I think we have ever been before,” he noted.
