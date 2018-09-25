Afghan Gov’t Ready to Negotiate with Reconcilable Oppositions: CE Abdullah

(Last Updated On: September 25, 2018)

The Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has addressed the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit at the outset of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly and reiterated the government’s readiness to negotiate with the armed opposition groups.

Speaking at the summit, Abdullah said 40 years of conflict and has suffered as a result of mainly external strife, “imposed on us against our people’s will and wishes.”

“Our message is clear: we will defend our country and our people’s lives and rights as part of the constitutional order, but we stand ready to talk and negotiate with the reconcilable armed opposition who renounces violence and terror, and believes in a united, democratic, peaceful and economically prosperous future,” he said.

He declared that renewing commitment needs to go beyond rhetoric and empty pledge.

“We need to translate them into result-oriented engagement, strategy and policy changes and reforms that lead to sustainable and fair solutions. This is what we have aimed to do in Afghanistan for the past few years. We value the steadfast resolve of our security forces to fight terrorism, as well as the generous support by our international friends who stand by those shared values and goals.”

CE added it is an honor for him and the Afghan delegation to attend the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, saying “We are gathered here today to honor the centenary of the birth of the late Nelson Mandela, one of the world’s most impressive and dedicated defenders and symbols of freedom, liberty and human rights.”

Abdullah travelled to New York on Sunday to attend the 73rd session of UN General Assembly and shares Afghanistan’s challenges to the world.