Afghan Gov’t Reacts over Recent Remarks of Pakistan’s Ulema Council Chief

The Afghan government on Tuesday strongly reacted towards the recent remarks of Pakistan’s Ulema Council (PUC) chief Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi regarding the ongoing war in Afghanistan.

Recently, PUC chairman said that the war in Afghanistan will intensify following the death of Sami ul Haq.

“It is a big mistake to say by the death of Maulana Sami ul Haq the war in Afghanistan will end. Oath to God that his martyrdom will intensify this war to the extent that no efforts can stop it,” Ashrafi said.

In reaction, the Afghan Chief Executive Office Spokesman Mujib Rahman Rahimi said that Ashrafi’s comments regarding the ongoing war in Afghanistan are “Irrational and contrary to Sharia”, describing it as Pakistan’s “obvious” intervention in Afghan affairs.

Sami ul Haq known as “father of the Taliban” was assassinated at his residence last week in Rawalpindi city by unknown men and his death was met with mixed reactions in Afghanistan and Pakistan. He was opposed to the existence of foreign troops in Afghanistan.