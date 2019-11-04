Afghan Govt Peace Delegation Will Be Off to China on Friday

Afghan government will send a delegation to Beijing on Friday to attend at the intra-Afghan peace conference in China.

A source told Ariana News that the presidential palace has not disclosed details of its delegation in order to avoid oppositions by Afghan politicians.

On Monday, a number of politicians called on government to publicize the list, so Afghan people understand who are participating on behalf of them in Beijing meeting.

“If we can’t form a national political consensus among government leaders, political parties, civil society organizations and the National Assembly, we won’t be able to have a single strong position in the negotiation table,” said Qayoum Sajadi, a lawmaker from Ghazni province.

“The government has held consultations with political parties and other stakeholders to form an inclusive negotiating team,” said Waqif Hakimi, another lawmaker from Badakhshan province.

Now, the question is why President Ashraf Ghani’s office is not disclosing details of its delegation for intra-Afghan meeting?

“Government is not disclosing the list because it is unacceptable to the people. The government has appointed an incapable and uneducated delegation,” Ahmad Saeedi, a political commentator responded.

Meanwhile, foreign diplomats have been holding a wide-range of meetings with Afghan officials during the last couple of weeks.

Recently, Germany Special Envoy for Afghanistan Markus Potzel met with several prominent Afghan leaders and politicians, discussing the revival of Afghan peace process.

The intra-Afghan meeting in China was scheduled for October 28 between representatives of Taliban and Afghan politicians including Kabul government officials.

The two-day meeting delayed after representatives of United States, China, Russia, and Pakistan met in Moscow on October 25.