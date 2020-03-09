Afghan gov’t delegation to be finalized Tuesday

(Last Updated On: March 9, 2020)

Ashraf Ghani, during his swear-in ceremony, underlined that the members of the Afghan government’s delegation for the Intra-Afghan peace talks will be finalized by Tuesday.

Based on the US-Taliban agreement, the Intra-Afghan peace talks were supposed to start on the 10th of March. So far, neither the delegation nor the Taliban’s pre-condition on releasing five thousand prisoners have been considered by the government.

On March 9th, Ashraf Ghani’s first promise following the Oath of Office was about the negotiating delegation.

During his speech, Ashraf Ghani said, “The list of the Afghan government delegation for the Intra-Afghan peace dialogue will be finalized by tomorrow.”

Apart from making preparations about the Intra-Afghan talks, Abdullah Abdullah’s office, however, said that the current situation was influential in the delay of the Intra-Afghan Talks.

Mujibulrahman, Abdullah’s spokesperson said, “We are prepared regarding the talks. I see no problem in the team and delegation; however, if the talks delayed, it will be temporary, which we are prepared for.”

Amin Waqad, a member of the High Peace Council, said, “We have no idea whether the dialogue is going to be delayed or is going to be held in Norway or some other places, but the delegation should consist well-known figures.”

Some politicians believe that the parallel swear-in ceremonies of Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah have affected the Intra-Afghan talks, supposed to start on March 10th.

Nabi Mesdaq, Ashraf Ghani’s advisor, said, “The Intra-Afghan talks should be started, and release five thousand prisoners will be a part of it.”

Political experts believe that the ongoing tensions will overshadow the opportunity of reaching peace in Afghanistan.