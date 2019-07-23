Afghan Gov’t Calls for Clarity on Trump’s Remarks

(Last Updated On: July 23, 2019)

The Afghan government in a statement on Tuesday called for clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks who said he could win the war in Afghanistan in a matter of days but he does not want to kill 10 million people.

In a joint press conference with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump said on Monday, “If we wanted to fight a war in Afghanistan and win it, I could win that war in a week. I just don’t want to kill 10 million people.”

“If I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the Earth, it would be gone, it would be over in, literally, in 10 days,” Trump told reporters.

“I don’t want to go that route,” Trump said adding that “So we’re working with Pakistan and others to extricate ourselves. Nor do we want to be policemen, because basically, we’re policemen right now. And we’re not supposed to be policemen.”

The presidential palace said in a statement, “Afghanistan is one of the oldest nations in the world and that had overcome many crises in history. The Afghan nation will allow any foreign power to decide on their fate.”

“Cooperation and relationship of Afghanistan with the world, particularly with the United States, is based on mutual interests and mutual respect,” the statement said.”We support U.S. efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan, but the main fate of the country cannot be determined at meetings of foreign leaders in the absence of Afghan leadership.”

“Afghanistan will remain in the world’s political stage with full strength,” the statement stressed.

Meanwhile, the Afghan government wants clarity on Trump’s statement through diplomatic channels of the two countries.