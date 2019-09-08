Afghan Gov’t Announces Stance as Trump Calls off Peace Talks

(Last Updated On: September 8, 2019)

The Afghan government announced its official stance to the U.S. President Donald Trump’s cancellation of peace negotiations with the Taliban.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Presidential Palace said “Taliban’s obstinacy to increase violence against Afghans” is the main obstacle to the peace negotiations.

“We have consistently stressed that genuine peace is possible when the Taliban stop the killing of Afghans, embrace an inclusive ceasefire, and enter into direct negotiations with the Afghan government,” the statement added.

The Afghan government reiterated its commitment to ensuring a dignified and sustainable peace in the country.

Meanwhile, the statement stressed on a timely holding of the upcoming presidential elections.

“The government of Afghanistan reiterates its stance on holding the presidential elections on September 28 to make sure the establishment of a legitimate government through the ballot box and to move forward the ongoing peace process with full wisdom and precision,” read the statement.

It comes as U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he has “called off” the peace negotiations with the Taliban leaders after the group carried out an attack in Kabul on Thursday in which one American and 11 others were killed.