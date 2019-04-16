Afghan Gov’t Announces List Of Qatar Delegation

(Last Updated On: April 16, 2019)

The Afghan government on Tuesday announced a 250-member delegation for peace talks with a Taliban in Qatar, the capital of Qatar.

The Afghan delegation list is consists of 250 members including 52 women.

The delegation includes government senior officials, Jihadi leaders, tribal elders, representatives of political parties, political figures, High Peace Council members, religious clerics, civil society, women, youths and journalists.

The statement shared by President Ghani’s deputy spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazawi indicates that 250 people including 52 women will attend the meeting.

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah’s two deputies Mohammad Khan and Mohammad Mohaqqiq are also included in the Afghan delegation.

Meanwhile, the names of former Jihadi leaders and former senior officials of government including Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Ismail Khan, Atta Mohammad Noor, and Mohammad Yunus Qanooni.

The list also includes the President Ghani’s Chief of Staff Abdul Salam Rahimi, his presidential election running mate Amrullah Saleh, head of the Presidential Office of the President Abdul Waheed Qatali are and a number the Afghan government senior officials.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on 19-21 April in Doha, the capital of Qatar.