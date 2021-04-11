Afghan govt and Taliban get copy of ‘guiding principles’ for Istanbul Summit

(Last Updated On: April 11, 2021)

The US, UN, Turkey, and Qatar have handed over guiding principles for the Istanbul Summit to the Afghan government and the Taliban.

A document seen by Ariana News shows that there are nine guiding principles that could help the negotiating parties reach an agreement on some key points ahead of the Istanbul conference which is due to be held from April 16, in Turkey.

The principles include:

1- A permanent and comprehensive ceasefire is needed for the country

2- Conducting joint work for the restoration of peace without mutual accusation

3- Political partnership under Islamic principles

4- Formation of an inclusive and accountable participatory government

5- Future political arrangements need to reflect the diversity of Afghan society by way of providing equal rights for all citizens, and without discrimination

6- Protecting and supporting human rights in Afghanistan

7- Future government will implement a balanced socio-economic development program to cope with poverty in Afghanistan

8- Afghanistan will maintain friendly relations with its neighbors, the region and the international community

9- The two parties have to engage in peaceful negotiations in order to implement these principles

This plan coincides with the High Council for the National Reconciliation’s (HCNR) unified peace plan for the upcoming Istanbul Summit.

A copy of the draft seen by Ariana News shows that the plan has four parts including a principle for the future of Afghanistan, a Peace roadmap/President Ashraf Ghani’s plan, a future political system, and an end to the ongoing conflict in the country.

The first part of the plan calls for a number of stipulations including Islam to be the official religion of Afghanistan; civil rights to be preserved based on the Afghan Constitution; an amendment brought to parts of the Constitution, for International support to be preserved, and for a neutral foreign policy, elections, and an accountable government.

The second part includes Ghani’s three-phase roadmap to the restoration of peace in the country.

Ghani’s roadmap – from an unending war towards a just and lasting peace includes three phases, a political agreement; a peace government; and peacebuilding, state-building, and market-building.

In the first phase, Ghani proposed a political settlement, an internationally monitored ceasefire, a regional and international guarantee of peace as well as continued counter-terrorism efforts, and the convening of a Loya Jirga to approve the agreement.

The second phase will be to hold a presidential election and establish a “government of peace” and implement arrangements to move towards a new political system.

The third phase will involve building a “constitutional framework, security, reintegration of refugees and considering government priorities” for Afghanistan’s development.

In the third part of the draft, two political systems – a Presidential Structure with four Vice Presidents including a woman or a parliamentary system that could be implemented after a referendum for amending the Constitution – have been proposed for the future of Afghanistan.

The fourth part is focused on ending the war in the country. In this part, a regular framework for the end of the conflict, and the implementation and monitoring of a ceasefire are highlighted.