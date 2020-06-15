Afghan government’s agenda for Intra-Afghan negotiations still unclear

(Last Updated On: June 15, 2020)

Although the government has said that it has prepared the agenda, the details of it are not yet known.

Qatar is preparing to host the first round of the Intra-Afghan negotiations, and it will be the first time the Taliban and the government put their demands on the table to end the war.

Qatar, meanwhile, says the Afghan government and the Taliban need to engage in clear negotiations with the agenda to ensure the success of the talks.

Motaliq al-Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy for Afghanistan said that it is very important to have a clear plan for the agenda of the talks because experience shows that having a clear agenda for the success of the talks between the two sides is very important.

According to Qahtani, the negotiations should start on less controversial issues to get on to a good start and continue. He thinks that the talks will continue for a while.

On the other hand, the National Reconciliation Council, led by Abdullah Abdullah, which is responsible to manage all peace programs, is still reluctant to provide information about the organization and how it works.

“It is important to know what the two sides want and how we can achieve peace,” said Shaida Mohammad Abdali, a former Afghan ambassador to Delhi.

People say that they expect to see peace soon, and politicians should not engage in differences about it.

The time of the Intra-Afghan talks has not yet been determined; however, sources say that the release of prisoners on both sides will end in a week, and will be followed by the talks.

Earlier, representatives of Russia, the United States, and Afghanistan discussed in a video session how Afghanistan’s peace efforts work.