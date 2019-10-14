Afghan Government Is Not Releasing Anas Haqqani: Sediqqi

(Last Updated On: October 14, 2019)

Afghan government says it has no plan to release any Taliban prisoners including Anas Haqqani, a high-profile member of the Haqqani Network.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that the U.S. and Taliban representatives have begun discussing ways to resume the Afghan peace talks.

The report added that the two sides have discussed the swap of prisoners and the Taliban group is demanding the release of Anas Haqqani in exchange for two American professors.

However, Presidential Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi rejected reports about the release of Anas Haqqani.

“Our policy has not changed toward prisoners under the custody of Afghan government and it will not change. The government of Afghanistan has no such decision to release Anas Haqqani,” Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Monday.

However, Hamayoun Jarir, a senior member of Hezb-e-Islami political party told Ariana News that he believes the U.S. and Taliban have agreed on swap of prisoners in order to build trust.

He added that the two sides have agreed to exchange Anas Haqqani and Hafiz Ahmad Rashid with two American professors kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2016.

Meanwhile, sources close to the Taliban claim that hidden talks had been continuing between the U.S. and the Taliban negotiators after U.S. President Donald Trump said the talks with Taliban are dead.

“The talks will be resumed from the point it ended and the two sides will reach a final agreement before the launch of intra-Afghan talks,” said Waliullah Saheen who is following the Afghan peace talks.