Afghan government drops controversial media law amendment
Proposed amendments to the media law, which were introduced to parliament last month, have been recalled by President Ashraf Ghani.
This move comes after media outlets objected to the proposed changes which would have required journalists to disclose their sources and allow the government to censor news reports.
The Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) on Sunday welcomed the president’s move to drop the proposed amendment, which they said would have had a negative effect on media freedom in the country.
This move by the president comes after an outcry by media support organizations, media outlets, and journalists last month. Together they sent an open letter to the government calling for the amendments to be dropped.
Among the proposed amendments was a measure that would require journalists to reveal their sources to government bodies, including the security services.
Also, the rights of media outlets and journalists would have been affected, as would the independence of National Radio and Television (RTA). The government would also have been able to censor stories before and after publication and government monitoring organizations would have been given increased authority.
The proposed amendments would also have allowed for media outlets to have their licenses revoked in the absence of transparency regarding financial resources.
However, a major outcry by the media in Afghanistan was unleashed last month when the proposed amendments were tabled to parliament.
In the wake of this, the government established a 12-member technical team to review the amendment initiative. After several meetings, the team voted against the amendments.
“We welcome the technical committee’s decision to vote against the amendment and the government’s commitment that the initiative will not go ahead,” AFJC director Ahmad Quraishi said.
“At a time when the government is preparing for the peace talks with the hardline Taliban group, any amendment to the media law would have had serious consequences for media freedom in Afghanistan, adding to the growing insecurity and attacks that affect media outlets and journalists in the country,” he said.
The current media law was enacted in 2006 and has 54 articles. The proposed amendments were in contravention of articles 7, 34, 120, and 122 of Afghanistan’s Constitution.
Article 34 of the Constitution says: “Freedom of expression shall be inviolable. Every Afghan shall have the right to express thoughts through speech, writing, illustrations as well as other means in accordance with provisions of this constitution.”
It also stipulates that “every Afghan shall have the right, according to provisions of law, to print and publish on subjects without prior submission to state authorities. Directives related to the press, radio, and television as well as publications and other mass media shall be regulated by law.”
Taliban urges US, Afghan gov’t to clarify allegations against 600 controversial prisoners
Following the Afghan government’s refusal to release 600 Taliban inmates who were believed to be involved in what was referred to as big attacks, the group called on the Afghan government and US to provide evidence for the allegations against their prisoners.
The government says 600 Taliban prisoners charged with serious offenses will not be released, but the Taliban’s political office in Doha says that when a political agreement is reached between the group and the United States, the issue of Taliban prisoners’ crimes will be eliminated.
Mohammad Nabi Omari, a member of the Taliban’s political bureau and negotiating team, said: “Once a political agreement has been reached, there is no need to review the prisoners’ files and if there is, we are ready. Indirectly, it is said to the Afghan government and Dr. Khalilzad to provide evidence about prisoners.”
The Taliban’s political bureau says it has received a list of 24 people from the government, said to be foreign nationals, and the government will not release them, but the Taliban say at least 12 people on the list have Afghan IDs, but the Taliban confirmed the possibility that some of them may have dual citizenship.
Mohammad Nabi Omari added: “By creating fake cases, some high-ranking figures of the Islamic Emirate or commanders are among the prisoners that the Kabul administration does not want to be released.”
The presidency, however, says the government has released 4,400 Taliban detainees and that Intra-Afghan dialogues must be started immediately.
“So far, 4,400 Taliban prisoners have been released and we want talks to begin immediately. Attacks by the Taliban have slowed the process, and the blame for the war lies with the Taliban,” said Sediq Sediqqi, the president’s spokesman.
At the same time, the Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Kabul tweeted urging the Afghan leaders to form a new government and a High Council of Reconciliation as soon as possible, complete the prisoner exchange and start negotiations between the Afghans.
“Our negotiating team is ready to talk to the Taliban, and the Taliban must be prepared, and the formation of the High Reconciliation Council will be announced soon,” said Feraydoun Khawzoon, spokesman for the High National Reconciliation Council.
The government and the Taliban also disagree on the number of prisoners released. The government says it has released 4,400 Taliban prisoners and only half of the government prisoners have been released by the Taliban, but the Taliban political bureau says 4,000 Taliban prisoners and more than 800 government prisoners have been released.
Dozens killed in widespread insurgent attacks over past few days
At least 20 people, including two district police chiefs, have been killed in Taliban attacks over the past few days – along with Monday’s killing of 13 Afghan security force members in Kunduz, reports indicate.
The uptick in attacks by the Taliban comes amid ongoing calls for a reduction in violence and the urgent need for peace talks.
Afghan leaders, including President Ashraf Ghani, have frequently called on the Taliban to reduce violence and agree to a ceasefire.
However, although the Taliban has refrained from launching attacks on US forces since the landmark Doha agreement in February, the group has continued its campaign of violence against Afghan security forces.
Despite a discussion on Friday between Ghani and Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah with US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, where he also called for urgent peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, attacks by the Taliban have continued unabated.
Reports indicate that early Monday about 13 Afghan security forces members were killed in two Taliban attacks in the northern province of Kunduz. The Taliban reportedly also sustained casualties.
A Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter Monday that numerous security force members had been killed and wounded but he made no mention of Taliban casualties.
In another attack, on Sunday, three Taliban militants were killed while an Afghan Local Police (ALP) member and a civilian were wounded during a clash at a checkpoint.
Also on Sunday, two insurgents were killed and a police officer was wounded after the Taliban attacked a checkpoint in southern Helmand province.
On Saturday night, four Afghan police officers, including a district police chief, were killed in an IED explosion in eastern Paktika province.
In a similar attack, also on Saturday, in southern Zabul province, another police chief and a police officer were killed. Six other police officers were wounded.
The same night, three pro-government militiamen and three Taliban insurgents were killed in clashes at a checkpoint in Ghazni province.
Also on Saturday night, three civilians were killed and at least eight others wounded in a Taliban rocket attack in Kapisa province.
But in a statement issued on Sunday by the Taliban, the group stated the Afghan government had failed to uphold its end of the agreement and release all prisoners as agreed earlier this year.
Kabul, however, states it has already freed over 4,000 prisoners but that the remaining 600 are “too dangerous” to release.
The Taliban said in the statement: “The completion of the prisoner exchange process is one of the most fundamental issues of this [negotiation] process on top of which an end must also be put to violations which have seen an uptick in recent days.”
Meanwhile acting US ambassador to Kabul Ross Wilson said in a tweet on Sunday: “The Afghan people have made clear their impatience. Start intra-Afghan negotiations now so that discussions on a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire can begin.”
Zimbabwe appeals to government to allow Afghan T20 tour to go ahead
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is still hoping to host Afghanistan in the near future in a five-match Twenty20 International series despite ongoing concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to New Zimbabwe news on Sunday, the country’s national cricket team members have been in training in anticipation of the proposed series.
ZC’s communications manager Darlington Majonga said that Zimbabwe Cricket and the Afghanistan Cricket Board had reached an agreement to go ahead with the tour on condition it was sanctioned by the Zimbabwean government.
The proposed tour comes amid a spike in coronavirus infections in Zimbabwe and tighter control measures by the government to contain the spread of the virus.
“We have agreed with Afghanistan to proceed with the tour that we had both committed to prior to the lockdown. However, the tour can only happen if approved by the government and we have since written to the authorities asking for permission to host the event,” said Majonga.
However, local media reports indicate that Zimbabwe’s cricket governing body faces a tough challenge to get approval for the series to go ahead.
Last week, the Zimbabwe government announced it would be tightening lockdown restrictions in response to the “worrying” statistics which had exceeded 1,600 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the ACB said in a statement last week that national team players had started training last month in preparation for future matches and tournaments.
The ACB also said that all national players had been tested for COVID-19 and were tested negative.
