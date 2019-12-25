Afghan Government Clears The Kunduz-Khan Abad Highway From Taliban

(Last Updated On: December 25, 2019)

Kunduz-Khan Abad highway has been completely cleared of the Taliban, Kunduz local officials confirmed.

Kunduz Chief of Police, General Rashid Bashir said, “Afghan security forces have jointly launched clearance operation on the Kunduz-Khan Abad highway, which completely cleared the area from existence of the Taliban.”

He added that after clearing this unsafe route by government, Afghan security forces were deployed in all security checkpoints in the highway and the enemy fled the area.

“After this clearing operation, people will be able to travel this route without any fear or tension,” said General Rashid Bashir.

The Kunduz-Khan Abad highway was under the control of Taliban for the past one month was considered one of the most insecure highways in Kunduz province.